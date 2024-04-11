Commemorative book: Purdue basketball's march to the 2024 NCAA Final Four

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball just completed an incredible run the 2024 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament national championship game, its first since 1969.

Along the way the Boilermakers advanced to their first March Madness Final Four since 1980 and center Zach Edey became the first back-to-back National Player of the Year since 1983.

You can continue to revel in this historic Boilermaker season with an exclusive 160-page, commemorative hardbound book filled with stories, analysis and photos from the USA Today Network's IndyStar and Lafayette Journal & Courier.

Here is how you can purchase:

IndyStar and Lafayette Journal & Courier commemorative book: 'Boilermaker Special: Purdue's Epic March to the 2024 National Title'

For a deeper look into Purdue’s remarkable season leading up to and through the Final Four in Arizona, “History 'Makers: Purdue’s Epic March to the 2024 NCAA National Title Game,” is available for preorder now at a discounted cost of $31.95

Product description: Commemorate Purdue’s historic 2023-24 season with this hardcover coffee table book. Relive the season’s thrilling, poignant moments with vivid photos, exclusive stories and insightful commentary from IndyStar and Lafayette J&C sportswriters and photographers. A must-have, lifetime keepsake for every Purdue Boilermaker fan.

Mar 31, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; The Purdue Boilermakers celebrate defeating the Tennessee Volunteers during the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Championship at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

This collector’s book includes in-depth coverage of the regular-season, the Boilers’ march to consecutive regular-season Big Ten championships and Zach Edey’s epic run to becoming the first back-to-back National Player Year recipient since 1983.

This is the ultimate collection of stories and images from a Purdue basketball season that will live forever in Boilermaker lore. Order today to save 25% and own a piece of history.

