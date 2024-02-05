Projecting Colorado football starters, top reserves on defense for 2024 season

Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter (12) follows a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Colorado football struggled mightily on defense in 2023.

The Buffaloes gave up 34.8 points per game (second worst in Pac-12), allowing teams to run all over them (176.4 rushing yards allowed per game, second worst in Pac-12) and opposing quarterbacks to do just about whatever they wanted through the air (276.9 passing yards allowed per game, third worst in Pac-12).

It's why a total of 30 new players (24 transfers, six high school signees) have been added to the mix for 2024, many of whom will contribute right away on defense. Colorado already has one of the best cornerbacks in college football, Travis Hunter, but the defensive play around him must improve if the Buffs want to compete in the Big 12.

With that in mind, here’s a look at a potential Week 1 lineup for the Colorado defense as the Buffs host North Dakota State on Aug. 31, including references to important depth pieces throughout. There's another transfer portal window in the spring when more roster changes could come.

Projecting Colorado's 2024 starters on defense

Edge — B.J. Green (6-foot-1, 270 pounds, senior): The No. 7 DL in the portal (No. 65 transfer overall) is Colorado's latest addition, committing to the Buffs on Jan. 29 after three seasons at Arizona State. A former walk-on, who was coached as a youth in Atlanta by Deion Sanders, Green set career highs in tackles (39), tackles for loss (11.5) and sacks (6) in 2023. He had a 83.4 pass-rush grade and his 14 QB hits last season were the third-most in the country, according to Pro Football Focus. Green is a solid bet to lead Colorado, and maybe even the Big 12, in sacks.

Depth: Keaten Wade (junior) is another transfer (from Kentucky) who improves the talent level of the Buffs' defensive front. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound LB played in 25 games over the last two seasons for the Wildcats, compiling 51 total tackles and 2.5 sacks over that span. Arden Walker (senior) returns after appearing in all 12 games for the Buffs last season. Playing on 200 defensive snaps, the 6-foot-2, 250-pound edge finished the 2023 campaign with 12 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

Defensive tackle — Chidozie Nwankwo (5-foot-11, 290 pounds, senior): Nwankwo is exactly the type of interior defender Colorado needed last season. Nicknamed the "Block Bully" for his ability to shed blocks at the line of scrimmage, Nwankwo played in 40 games (33 starts) for Houston over the last four seasons, racking up 94 tackles (13 tackles for a loss) and five sacks during that span. He'll "be an instant impact" for the Buffs, according to Houston assistant defensive line coach Nathon Trawick.

Depth: Anquin Barnes (junior) committed to Colorado on Dec. 17 after three years with Nick Saban at Alabama. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound DT, who held offers from Auburn, Florida and other SEC schools out of high school, has all the physical tools to be an impactful rotational piece. Shane Cokes (senior) wore an "L" on his jersey last season, designating him as a team leader, and played in all 12 games for the Buffs, totaling 29 tackles. The regular season finale against Utah was his best game of the year: nine tackles (three solo).

Defensive tackle — Taurean Carter (6-foot-3, 303 pounds, senior): Carter is another experienced interior lineman with 33 games under his belt. The Arkansas transfer, who has 60 tackles and 2.5 sacks in his college career, played in all 12 games for the Razorbacks in 2023, racking up 25 tackles (3.5 for a loss), 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries.

Depth: Amari McNeill (junior) started four games for Colorado last season, playing in all 12. The 6-foot-4, 295-pound DL finished the 2023 campaign with 31 tackles (seven for a loss), three sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup. Chazz Wallace (senior) earned a start in the Buffs' final four games of 2023 and posted a career-high five tackles against Utah in the season finale. The 6-foot-2, 295-pound DL totaled 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks on the year.

Edge — Samuel Okunlola (6-foot-4, 245 pounds, sophomore): The No. 5 DL in the portal (No. 45 transfer overall) could prove to be Colorado's most impactful transfer addition. A supremely skilled pass rusher, Okunlola led Pitt in sacks (5) last season as a redshirt freshman and still has three years of eligibility remaining.

Depth: Quency Wiggins (sophomore) was the the No. 6 DL in the portal (No. 52 transfer overall) after two seasons at LSU. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound DE played in nine games for the Tigers during that span, registering seven total tackles (one for a loss). A pair of true freshmen (Brandon Davis-Swain and Eric Brantley, the reigning Georgia 7A Defensive Player of the Year) could also challenge for playing time right away.

Linebacker — LaVonta Bentley (6-foot, 230 pounds, senior): Bentley started the final six games of the 2023 campaign for the Buffs and was the team's second-leading tackler (68 total, 40 solo). The former Clemson standout set career highs in tackles for loss (9.5), sacks (5, tied for team lead) and pass breakups (2) last season. He'll be counted on to anchor Colorado's defense at the second level.

Depth: Trevor Woods (senior) started four games at inside linebacker for the Buffs in 2023 after converting from safety, including the loss to UCLA where he totaled a career-high 12 tackles. The 6-foot-2, 205 pounder was third on the team with 56 total tackles and is versatile enough to be impactful at linebacker or in the secondary.

Linebacker — Jaylen Wester (6-foot-0, 200 pounds, junior): Wester may be a bit undersized for a linebacker but that didn't prevent him from being an excellent run stopper at FAU. The younger brother of new Colorado wide receiver, LaJohntay, Jaylen had a 94.2 run-defense grade in 2023, according to PFF. He racked up 116 total tackles (12 for a loss), two sacks and an interception for the Owls over the last two seasons.

Depth: Demouy Kennedy (senior) appeared in 10 games for the Buffs in 2023, registering 13 tackles (2.5 for a loss). The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Alabama transfer was a key special teams contributor in Tuscaloosa, where he played in 24 career games across three seasons for the Crimson Tide.

Cornerback — Cormani McClain (6-foot-2, 170 pounds, sophomore): McClain is one of the Buffs' five-star talents on defense after he was ranked as the No. 1 CB in the Class of 2023. He had an up-and-down freshman season, playing in nine games (four starts) and recording 13 tackles to go along with two pass breakups. If McClain can blossom into the shutdown corner that he's shown flashes of becoming, Colorado might have the best cornerback duo in the nation.

Depth: DJ McKinney (sophomore) will have no problem stepping in at corner if McClain needs more time to develop. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Oklahoma State transfer played in all 14 games for the Cowboys in 2023, totaling five pass breakups and 38 tackles, including a career-high seven in the Big 12 Championship Game vs. Texas.

Safety — Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (5-foot-10, 185 pounds, senior): Silmon-Craig is another relatively undersized defender who plays much bigger than his listed measurables. The versatile safety started 10 games for Colorado in 2023, playing 673 defensive snaps. Silmon-Craig tied for the team lead in interceptions (3) and racked up 44 tackles (32 solo, two for a loss) to go along with a sack.

Depth: Myles Slusher (senior) started the season-opening win against TCU but saw action in just three more games. The 6-foot, 195-pound safety recorded 17 tackles (1.5 for a loss), a sack and two pass breakups for the Buffs in 2023 after playing three seasons (23 games) at Arkansas.

Safety — Shilo Sanders (6-foot-1, 270 pounds, senior): Sanders started all 11 games he played in last season (missed one due to injury) and became just the ninth defensive back in program history to lead the team in tackles (70). He returned his lone interception on the year back for an 80-yard touchdown vs. Colorado State and only two players in the country forced more fumbles than his four. Sanders recently underwent surgery to repair an injured finger but should be good to go for spring practices (beginning March 18).

Depth: Jaden Milliner-Jones (sophomore) appeared in all 12 games for the Buffs in 2023 (one start vs. Washington State) as a true freshman and showed promise. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound safety accounted for 25 tackles (19 solo) and three pass breakups.

Cornerback — Travis Hunter (6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior): A consensus All-American, Hunter is the only FBS player in at least the last 20 seasons to record 100 yards receiving and an interception in the same game (vs. TCU). The 2023 Paul Hornung Award winner (given to college football's most versatile player) should be afforded the opportunity to dominate exclusively at cornerback for large stretches with a bevy of talent in Colorado's WR room.

Depth: Omarion Cooper (senior) started eight games for the Buffs last season and tied Hunter for the team lead in pass breakups (5). The 6-foot, 190-pound CB registered 37 tackles (32 solo, 2.5 for a loss), one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Carter Stoutmire showed flashes during his true freshman season in 2023, playing in nine games (one start vs. Arizona State) and totaling 11 tackles.

Nickel back — Preston Hodge (6-foot, 195 pounds, senior): Hodge committed to Colorado on Dec. 16 after two seasons at Liberty, where he racked up 48 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions (one for a pick-six) for the Flames in 2023. His 88.8 pass-coverage grade was the ninth-best in FBS, according to PFF.

Depth: Herman Smith (senior) followed Deion Sanders to Colorado from Jackson State after spending the 2023 season at Idaho State. The 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back has experience at nickel back, free safety and strong safety, giving him the ability to be plugged into multiple positions.

