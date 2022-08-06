Colorado football countdown to Week 1 kickoff: 28 days

We are four weeks away from the first Colorado Buffaloes football game of the season on Sept. 2 when they kick off against the TCU Horned Frogs at Folsom Field.

After last year’s down season, both the team and the fanbase are chomping at the bit to get back to a new season of Buffaloes football. Four weeks can seem like an eternity but we are here to make your life a little easier by counting down the number of days to the game.

First up is the number 28.

Check out some fun tidbits about the number related to Colorado’s history:

Buffaloes who have worn the number

Estes Banks, RB (1964-66)

Ken Culbertson, PK (1987-89)

Larry Horine, S (1950-52)

Jon Keyworth, RB (1970-73)

Tom Mackenzie, PK (1974-75)

Odis McKinney, DB (1976-77)

Andy Mitchell, P (1994-97)

Will Oliver, PK (2011-14)

Tony's favorite Buff at 28

Will Oliver is number two on the all time scoring list, second only to Mason Crosby. Oliver was a dependable kicker during his time with the Buffs and was the first CU player to ever lead the team in scoring for four straight years.

Stat you should know

Sefo Liufau holds the record for the most touchdowns thrown in a season at 28.

Stat you won't know

Koy Detmer and Sefo Liufau are tied for the most completions in a half in CU history. Detmer did it when he hit on 22-of-28 passes in the first half against Colorado State in 1996.

Brick Game

From Colorado’s 2021 media guide:

Oct. 28, 1978 Colorado 28, No. 12 Missouri 27 (at Columbia) Colorado rallied from 20 points down in the third quarter to defeat the hometown and No. 13 Tigers, the most points the Buffaloes have ever rallied from behind to post a victory. Bill Solomon scored on a 6-yard run to put CU up 7-0, but Missouri scored the next 27 points to take a 27-7 lead seven minutes into the third quarter (failing on a two-point pass after its third TD). Eddie Ford and Solomon scored touchdowns to cap drives of 63 and 80 yards respectively to cut the deficit to 27-21. The CU defense held and Ford scored on a 16-yard run to tie the game, and Pete Dadiotis’ extra point provided the margin of victory.

