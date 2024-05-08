Colorado football adds Florida A&M transfer Johnny Chaney Jr. to defense

Colorado football added an all-conference linebacker to its new-look defense on Wednesday.

Florida A&M transfer Johnny Chaney Jr. committed to Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes after a second-team All-SWAC season. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker racked up 73 tackles (7.5 for a loss) and three sacks in 2023 for the Rattlers.

Chaney Jr. notched at least 10 tackles in three games last season, including a 10-tackle, 1.5-sack performance at South Florida on Sept. 9.

Florida A&M went 12-1 and won the SWAC championship in December.

“Just the culture and knowing what the coaching staff is capable of developing me and getting me where I need to be and want to be,” Chaney told On3's Steve Wiltfong. “Being able to come up here and see it in person, just sitting down and picking their minds and having a talk and seeing where their head is at did it for me.”

Chaney Jr. recently visited Boulder and brings experience to a position group lacking a ton of depth. He'll immediately compete with Charlotte transfer Nikhai Hill-Green, FAU transfer Jaylen Wester, Trevor Woods, LaVonta Bentley and Jeremiah Brown for playing time at linebacker.

Colorado allowed 34.8 points (second worst in Pac-12) and 176.4 rushing yards per game (second worst in Pac-12) last season. A new defensive coordinator, Robert Livingston, and a handful of incoming transfers on that side of the ball should help the Buffs improve as they transition into the Big 12.

