Projecting Colorado football's starting defense: Transfers give Buffs a new look for 2024

TEMPE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 07: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes talks with safety Shilo Sanders #21 of the Colorado Buffaloes during first half of the NCAAF game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Buffaloes defeated the Sun Devils 27-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Colorado football's success in 2024 will be directly tied to how much it improves on defense.

The Buffs allowed 34.8 points (second worst in Pac-12), 276.9 passing yards (third worst in Pac-12) and 176.4 rushing yards per game (second worst in Pac-12) last season.

That won't cut it in the Big 12.

Deion Sanders brought in a new defensive coordinator, Robert Livingston, who will be tasked with getting the most out of a unit that features a handful of incoming transfers.

"That's our job as coaches, to coach the team we have, to look at it and see who the playmakers are, who are the guys we need to give shots, you know, those guys who can blitz and rush and let them impact the game," Livingston said on April 23.

"We have some shooters, so it's our job to feature them."

Colorado has the No. 1-ranked transfer portal class for 2024, according to On3, and many of those additions will be at Livingston's disposal.

With that in mind, here’s a look at a potential Week 1 lineup for the Buffs' defense as they host North Dakota State on Thursday, Aug. 29, including references to important depth pieces throughout.

More: Colorado football projected offensive starters: Who will shine alongside Shedeur Sanders?

Projecting Colorado's 2024 starters on defense

DEFENSIVE LINE

Edge — B.J. Green (6-foot-1, 270 pounds, senior): The No. 7 defensive lineman in the portal (No. 81 transfer overall) committed to Colorado on Jan. 29 after three seasons at Arizona State. Green, who was coached as a youth in Atlanta by Sanders, set career highs in tackles (39), tackles for loss (11.5) and sacks (6) in 2023. He had a 83.4 pass-rush grade and his 14 QB hits last season were the third-most in the country, according to Pro Football Focus. Green is a solid bet to lead Colorado, and maybe even the Big 12, in sacks.

ASU defensive lineman BJ Green II (35) celebrates a sack against Washington near the end zone during a game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 8, 2022.

Depth: Dayon Hayes (senior) will be a key rotational piece for the Buffs in 2024 and provide plenty of experience (39 career games played). The 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive end racked up 45 tackles (team-high 10.5 for a loss), four sacks and four pass deflections for Pitt last season. Keaten Wade (junior) is another transfer (from Kentucky) who improves the talent level of Colorado's defensive front. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound LB played in 25 games over the last two seasons for the Wildcats, compiling 51 total tackles and 2.5 sacks over that span.

Defensive tackle — Chidozie Nwankwo (5-foot-11, 290 pounds, senior): Nwankwo is exactly the type of interior defender Colorado needed last season. Nicknamed the "Block Bully" for his ability to shed blocks at the line of scrimmage, Nwankwo played in 40 games (33 starts) for Houston over the last four seasons, racking up 94 tackles (13 tackles for a loss) and five sacks during that span. He'll "be an instant impact" for the Buffs, according to Houston assistant defensive line coach Nathon Trawick.

Depth: Anquin Barnes (junior) committed to Colorado on Dec. 17 after three years with Nick Saban at Alabama. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound DT, who held offers from Auburn, Florida and other SEC schools out of high school, has all the physical tools to be an impactful rotational piece. Taurean Carter (senior) is another experienced interior lineman with 33 games under his belt (60 tackles and 2.5 sacks during that span). The 6-foot-3, 303-pound Arkansas transfer played in all 12 games for the Razorbacks last season, racking up 25 tackles (3.5 for a loss), 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries. Rayyan Buell (senior) was productive in 2023 at Ohio, posting 30 tackles (12.5 for a loss) and 4.5 sacks in 13 games. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound DL earned third-team All-MAC honors.

Defensive tackle — Shane Cokes (6-foot-3, 275 pounds, senior): Cokes wore an "L" on his jersey last season, designating him as a team leader, and played in all 12 games (nine starts) for Colorado, totaling 29 tackles. The regular season finale against Utah was his best game of the year: nine tackles (three solo). He was one of four Buffs to record a sack in the spring game on April 27.

Nov 17, 2023; Pullman, Washington, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Shane Cokes (99) looks on during a game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium.

Depth: Amari McNeill (junior) started four games for Colorado last season, playing in all 12, and looked explosive in the spring game (one of four Buffs with a sack). The 6-foot-4, 295-pound DL finished the 2023 campaign with 31 tackles (seven for a loss), three sacks, one forced fumble and one pass breakup. Quency Wiggins (sophomore) was the No. 6 DL in the portal (No. 63 transfer overall) after two seasons (nine games) at LSU. Colorado outside linebackers coach Vincent Dancy said the 6-foot-5, 265-pound DE will play in the interior and on the edge in 2024. Tawfiq Thomas (junior) played in 22 games over the last two seasons for Louisville. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound DL totaled 12 tackles (nine solo) during that span.

Edge — Samuel Okunlola (6-foot-4, 245 pounds, sophomore): The No. 5 DL in the portal (No. 54 transfer overall) could prove to be Colorado's most impactful transfer addition. A supremely skilled pass rusher, Okunlola led Pitt in sacks (five) last season as a redshirt freshman and still has three years of eligibility remaining. He's reunited with his former Panthers teammate in Hayes.

Pittsburgh Panthers Samuel Okunlola (8) reacts after sacking North Carolina Tar Heels Drake Maye during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on September 23, 2023.

Depth: Taje McCoy (sophomore) played in just four games for the Buffs last season but has climbed the depth chart due to a strong spring. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound outside linebacker notched three tackles (one for a loss) in the spring game. Arden Walker (senior) returns after appearing in all 12 games for the Buffs last season. Playing on 200 defensive snaps, the 6-foot-2, 250-pound edge finished the 2023 campaign with 12 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

LINEBACKERS

Linebacker — Nikhai Hill-Green (6-foot-2, 230 pounds, senior): Hill-Green led Charlotte with 48 solo tackles (nine for a loss) last season and was a third-team All-AAC pick. The high-IQ linebacker began his career at Michigan where he appeared in 17 games (six starts at LB) and helped the Wolverines make the College Football Playoff in 2021.

More: New Colorado football player Nikhai Hill-Green is 'plug-and-play guy' for Buffs' defense

Depth: LaVonta Bentley (senior) started the final six games of the 2023 campaign for the Buffs and was the team's second-leading tackler (68 total, 40 solo). The 6-foot, 235-pound LB standout set career highs in tackles for loss (9.5), sacks (five, tied for team lead) and pass breakups (two) last season. He'll be counted on, whether he starts or not, to be a leader for Colorado's defense at the second level. Jeremiah Brown (senior) made the switch from outside linebacker to inside and has flashed his big-hit ability this spring. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound LB led the Buffs' defense with seven tackles, a forced fumble and a QB hurry at the spring game.

Dime — Trevor Woods (6-foot-2, 205 pounds, senior): Woods started four games at inside linebacker for the Buffs in 2023 after converting from safety, including the loss to UCLA where he totaled a career-high 12 tackles. He was third on the team with 56 total tackles and is versatile enough to be impactful in the run and pass game. "You're my (Brian) Urlacher," Sanders told Woods during a spring practice.

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Trevor Woods (43) intercepts the ball to end the double overtime game against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field.

Depth: Jaylen Wester (junior) was second only to Brown in tackles (three) at the spring game and was an excellent run stopper at FAU. The 6-foot, 200-pound transfer had a 94.2 run-defense grade in 2023, according to PFF. He racked up 116 total tackles (12 for a loss), two sacks and an interception for the Owls over the last two seasons.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Cornerback — DJ McKinney (6-foot-2, 190 pounds, sophomore): The Oklahoma State transfer played in all 14 games for the Cowboys in 2023, totaling five pass breakups and 38 tackles, including a career-high seven in the Big 12 Championship Game vs. Texas. "We knew we were getting a player, but we didn't know we were getting a leader also," Colorado cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis said of McKinney on April 11.

Depth: Colton Hood (redshirt freshman) appeared in just four games as a true freshman last season for Auburn but was positioned for a big role in 2024. The 6-foot, 195-pound DB is the nephew of eight-year NFL veteran Roderick Hood.

Strong safety — Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (5-foot-10, 185 pounds, senior): Silmon-Craig is a relatively undersized defender who plays much bigger than his listed measurables. The versatile safety started 10 games for Colorado in 2023, playing 673 defensive snaps. Silmon-Craig tied for the team lead in interceptions (three) and racked up 44 tackles (32 solo, two for a loss) to go along with a sack.

Sep 9, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (7) reacts after making an interception against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second quarter at Folsom Field.

Depth: Carter Stoutmire (sophomore) showed flashes during his true freshman season in 2023, playing in nine games (one start vs. Arizona State) and totaling 11 tackles. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound DB made the move from corner to safety this spring. RJ Johnson (redshirt freshman) saw action in just one game for Arkansas last season as a true freshman. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound DB is a former three-star prospect and could be a building block for the future.

Free safety — Shilo Sanders (6-foot, 195 pounds, senior): Sanders started all 11 games he played in last season (missed one due to injury) and became just the ninth defensive back in program history to lead the team in tackles (70). He returned his lone interception on the year back for an 80-yard touchdown vs. Colorado State, and only two players in the country forced more fumbles than his four.

Sept. 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Depth: Travis Jay (senior) appeared in four games for the Buffs last season after four years at Florida State. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound DB played in 16 games (two starts) across that span, totaling 33 tackles, three interceptions, four pass break ups and a forced fumble.

Cornerback — Preston Hodge (6-foot, 195 pounds, senior): Hodge racked up 48 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions (one for a pick six) at Liberty in 2023. His 88.8 pass-coverage grade was the ninth-best in FBS, according to PFF. The emergence of Hodge and McKinney, who both had excellent springs, gives Colorado's coaching staff the ability to move Hunter all around the field.

Dec 1, 2023; Lynchburg, VA, USA; Liberty Flames defensive back Preston Hodge (24) tackles New Mexico State Aggies wide receiver Kordell David (11) after a catch during the third quarter at Williams Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-USA TODAY Sports

Depth: Ivan Yates (graduate transfer) played in all 13 games for Furman last season and totaled a career-high 40 tackles. The 6-foot, 180-pound DB brings experience (37 career games played) and terrific instincts (13 career PBUs) to the Buffs' secondary. Ben Bouzi (freshman) is a three-star prospect who had offers from Florida State, Louisville, Maryland, Pitt, Temple and others before he found himself in legal trouble (charges have since been dropped) last summer. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound DB is "one of those total package guys," according to his high school coach.

More: Colorado football commit Ben Bouzi is 'total package,' stamped by Deion Sanders

Nickel back — Travis Hunter (6-foot-1, 185 pounds, junior): Hunter is ranked as the No. 1 player in college football after winning the 2023 Paul Hornung Award as the sport's most versatile weapon. The projected top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has been moved all around the secondary this spring and will most likely be utilized to shadow an opponent's best receiving threat (whether they line up on the perimeter or in the slot) in 2024.

Depth: Herman Smith (senior) followed Deion Sanders to Colorado from Jackson State after spending the 2023 season at Idaho State. The 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back has experience at nickel back, free safety and strong safety, giving him the ability to be plugged into multiple positions.

Follow Colorado Buffaloes sports reporter Scott Procter on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: 2024 Colorado football defense depth chart