Colorado Buffaloes football transfer portal tracker following 2023 season

The transfer portal will be vital to Colorado football's success in 2024.

Now that the transfer portal for NCAA football players is open (the official fall transfer period is Dec. 4, 2023 to Jan. 2, 2024), Colorado football coach Deion Sanders will certainly use it to improve the Buffaloes' roster following a 4-8 (1-8 Pac-12) season. "Coach Prime" brought in 53 transfers in 2023, including two-way star Travis Hunter and his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

A handful of players declared their intention to enter the transfer portal before it officially opened at midnight on Monday, and many more will do the same over the next 30 days (the spring portal window is April 15-30).

With that in mind, here's a look at the players leaving the Colorado football program and those who will join via transfer.

This list will be updated through the offseason as players leave and join the Buffaloes.

Colorado players entering transfer portal

CALEB FAURIA

Position: Tight end

Notable: The 6-foot-5, 240-pound TE was the first Colorado football player to announce his intention to transfer following the 2023 season (Nov. 27). Fauria, the son of longtime NFL tight end and former Colorado star Christian Fauria, played in seven games in 2022 but lost playing time to walk-on TE Michael Harrison, who won the starting job, in 2023. The former three-star prospect will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility left.

MARVIN HAM II

Position: Linebacker

Notable: The 6-foot-1, 225-pound LB entered his name into the transfer portal a day after Fauria did (Nov. 28) and spent the last five seasons (40 games played, 10 starts) in Boulder with the Buffaloes. Ham played in 11 games (five starts) in 2023, totaling 36 tackles and a sack. After starting four of the first five games, the former four-star prospect played in more of a backup role during the second half of the season.

GERAD CHRISTIAN-LICHTENHAN

Position: Offensive tackle

Notable: The 6-foot-10, 315-pound OT, the tallest player in CU football history, announced his decision to transfer on Dec. 1. Christian-Lichtenhan was the Buffaloes' starting left tackle in 2023 and played 1,328 offensive snaps over the last two seasons. Nicknamed "Tank," the former three-star recruit said he intends to remain at CU for the spring semester and graduate in May before finishing his career at a new school.

VAN WELLS

Position: Center

Notable: The 6-foot-2, 290-pound center was the fourth Colorado football player to decide to enter the transfer portal and second offensive lineman in as many days (Dec. 2). After being named to Pro Football Focus' All-Freshman Team in 2022, Wells started 11 of 12 games at center for the Buffaloes in 2023. The former three-star prospect has two years of college eligibility remaining and his departure (along with Christian-Lichtenhan's) means the Buffaloes' offensive line will have a much different look in 2024.

ANTHONY HANKERSON

Position: Running back

Notable: The 5-foot-9, 195-pound RB announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 3 after two seasons in Boulder (593 rushing yards and six total touchdowns across 20 games). Hankerson led the Buffaloes in rushing attempts (78) and was the team's second-leading rusher (319 yards) in 2023. Colorado's running back room remains deep despite Hankerson's departure with Dylan Edwards, Sy'Veon Wilkerson, Alton McCaskill and 2024 commit Micah Welch all expected to compete for playing time next season.

Players transferring to Colorado

With the portal just opening, there are no transfers in, yet. Stay tuned, as this will certainly change soon.

Colorado coaches leaving the program

The Buffaloes' coaching staff will look much different in 2024. Changes will be updated here.

SEAN LEWIS

Position: Offensive coordinator

Notable: San Diego State announced the hiring of Lewis as its head coach on Nov. 29, leaving "Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes in search of a new offensive coordinator. The former Kent State head coach called plays for Colorado for the first eight games of the 2023 season before surrendering play-calling duties to former NFL head Pat Shurmur. The Buffaloes ranked fifth nationally in passing yards per game (330) and averaged 408.6 total yards per game during Lewis' eight games as play caller.

TIM BREWSTER

Position: Tight ends coach

Notable: Brewster accepted a job as the tight ends coach and associate head coach at UNC Charlotte on Nov. 30. The former Minnesota head coach (2007-2010) with more than 30 years of coaching experience followed Sanders over from Jackson State (where he coached tight ends in 2022) for the 2023 season. Prior to that, Brewster coached tight ends at Florida (2020-21) where he oversaw Kyle Pitts' record-breaking season that led to him becoming the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history (No. 4 overall in 2021).

NICK WILLIAMS

Position: Defensive ends coach

Notable: The departure of Williams is arguably the biggest loss of Colorado's coaching staff because of the 33-year-old's ability to recruit. Williams came over from Texas A&M where he helped the Aggies recruit the nation's No. 1-ranked signing class in 2022. The former Georgia assistant was the primary recruiter for five of the Buffaloes' nine commits in the Class of 2024: Kamron Mikell, Brandon Davis-Swain, Omar White, Eric Brantley and Amontrae Bradford.

