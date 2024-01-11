Taurean Carter is fifth transfer DL to commit to Colorado: 'Opportunity of a lifetime'

Sep 30, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Max Johnson (14) and Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Taurean Carter (9) in action during a game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive line was a position that needed to improve for Colorado football in 2024 after a season in which the Buffaloes allowed the second-most rushing yards in the Pac-12 (176.4 per game). The transfer portal has allowed Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs' recruiting staff to do just that.

Former Arkansas defensive lineman Taurean Carter committed to Colorado on Thursday, becoming the fifth transfer DL to sign with the Buffaloes since Dec. 17.

Carter, a three-star transfer, spent the last four seasons at Arkansas, where he totaled 60 tackles and 2.5 sacks during that span. The 6-foot-3, 303-pound DL played in all 12 games for the Razorbacks in 2023, racking up 25 tackles (3.5 for a loss), 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries.

“I mean, who wouldn’t want to play for the most looked at team in college football?" Carter told On3. "Going to Colorado would be an opportunity of a lifetime, and I wouldn’t pass it up for anything because they believe in me and my ability to have a positive impact on the Buffs' defense."

After tearing his ACL during Arkansas' spring game in 2022, Carter returned to play 261 defensive snaps last season, posting an overall defense grade of 56.6 and a tackling grade of 72.4, according to Pro Football Focus. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Perhaps playing a role in Carter's decision is the fact that Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman Warren Sapp is joining the Colorado coaching staff in 2024.

"To be able to be one of the first guys to get coached by an all-time great, one of if not, the best defensive lineman to ever play the game of football in the trenches," Carter told On3.

Sapp will have plenty of new DL talent to work with in 2024.

In addition to Carter, Houston transfer DL Chidozie Nwankwo, Pitt transfer DL Samuel Okunlola, Alabama transfer DL Anquin Barnes and LSU transfer DL Quency Wiggins have all committed to Colorado in the last month.

Last season, opponents averaged 4.69 yards per attempt and six teams (TCU, Nebraska, Oregon, UCLA, Arizona and Utah) rushed for at least 200 yards against Colorado. With the addition of Carter, along with the other DL transfers and Sapp, the Buffs' run defense should be much improved in 2024 as they head to the Big 12.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Taurean Carter becomes fifth transfer DL to commit to Colorado