3 reasons why Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders wants FAU transfer LaJohntay Wester in Boulder

Florida Atlantic wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (1) plays against Clemson during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sep. 16, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Shedeur Sanders usually leaves recruiting to his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, and the Buffaloes' player personnel staff. For Florida Atlantic University transfer LaJohntay Wester, however, the Colorado quarterback is taking matters into his own hands.

"We want @la_wester in Boulder," Shedeur posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sunday night.

Shedeur's declaration came just three hours after Colorado football landed a transfer commitment from former Oklahoma State cornerback DJ McKinney and just a day after the quarterback stole the show in Houston during the national championship festivities. One of a few college football stars invited to be part of AT&T's Media Day ahead of Monday's national championship game between Michigan and Washington, Shedeur reportedly had an hourlong line for a meet-and-greet session.

Perhaps the time spent around the two teams vying for a national title led to Shedeur campaigning for a wide receiver who would've led Michigan and Washington in receptions in 2023.

Wester entered the transfer portal on Dec. 15 after four seasons at FAU, where he became the program's all-time leader in receptions. Despite a strong receiving corps already at Shedeur's disposal in 2024, the Colorado star must believe that Wester can take the Buffaloes to the next level.

Here are three possible reasons why.

Wester's production is nearly unmatched

Only one FBS wide receiver caught more passes than Wester in 2023: Virginia's Malik Washington (110), who recently declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Wester caught a career-high 108 passes (second in FBS) to go along with 1,168 yards (11th in FBS) and eight touchdowns during the 2023 campaign, earning first-team All-AAC honors. It was his third consecutive season with at least 60 receptions, 700 yards and an average of 10.8 yards per catch.

Over the last four seasons, the 5-foot-11, 167-pound WR has accounted for 2,703 receiving yards and 21 receiving touchdowns on 252 receptions.

FAU's LaJohntay Wester during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Wester had six games with at least 100 receiving yards in 2023, including an 11-catch, 219-yard, three-touchdown performance at UAB on Nov. 4. In back-to-back games against Clemson and Illinois early in the season, the FAU transfer caught 12 passes for 108 yards against the Tigers before torching the Fighting Illini for 137 yards and a touchdown on 13 catches just seven days later.

Colorado's receiving corps should be a strength in 2024, led by Vanderbilt transfer Will Sheppard, Jimmy Horn Jr., Omarion Miller and 2023 Paul Hornung Award winner Travis Hunter, but Wester would give the talented group another dimension.

Wester is virtually impossible to guard 1-on-1, evidenced by his production and film, and with his penchant for explosive plays, it's no secret why Shedeur wants him in Boulder.

Wester is a field flipper

Colorado football rarely had short fields to work with as a result of chunk gains on punt returns in 2023. The Buffaloes accumulated 176 punt return yards on 17 attempts for an average of just 10.4 yards per return.

Those numbers would improve drastically in 2024 with Wester fielding punts, and Shedeur knows it.

FAU wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (1) runs with the ball past Tulsa punter Angus Davies (29) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Along with being named a first-team All-AAC wide receiver, Wester also earned first-team honors as a return specialist and was named the 2023 AAC Special Teams Player of the Year. He averaged 19.9 yards per punt return (returning one for a touchdown), and his 278 punt return yards on the season ranked fifth in FBS.

Football is comprised of three phases — offense, defense and special teams — and the latter is oftentimes the deciding factor in close games. Considering the fact that Colorado found itself in one-score games on eight separate occasions in 2023, improving special teams with a field-flipping talent such as Wester should be a priority.

Keeping it in the family

Family is a staple of the Colorado football program.

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders play for their father. Brothers Keaten and Destin Wade recently transferred to Colorado from Kentucky. Perhaps Shedeur's public recruitment of Wester has to do with wanting another pair of brothers in Boulder.

LaJohntay's younger brother, Jaylen, officially entered the transfer portal on Jan. 4 after two seasons at FAU. During that span, Jaylen racked up 116 total tackles (12 for a loss), two sacks and an interception for the Owls.

The Wester brothers on the Florida Atlantic University football team: John Wester Jr. (41), Lajohntay Wester (1) and Jaylen Wester(21)

The 6-foot, 200-pound linebacker would be another solid addition at a position of need and according to LaJohntay, "he's probably going to be the best out of us three (Wester brothers)."

If Shedeur's recruiting pitch to LaJohntay works, Colorado could not only end up with one of college football's most productive receivers, but also an experienced linebacker who can help shore up a struggling run defense.

It's a possible win-win.

Follow Colorado Buffaloes sports reporter Scott Procter on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado's Shedeur Sanders campaigns for FAU transfer LaJohntay Wester