CollegeWire Pac-12 writers selects Heisman and conference winners

After this season, the five CollegeWire writers who cover Pac-12 sports and our respective teams will no longer be able to get together and discuss how the Conference of Champions is going. Oregon and USC are moving to the Big Ten and Colorado is going back to some old stomping grounds in the Big XII.

So to celebrate, or more like, commiserate, we got together to talk about how the 2023 Pac-12 season will go. In separate articles, we went over each schedule (USC, Oregon, Colorado) and picked the winner of each game.

We also discussed who is going to win the Heisman Trophy and which two teams will meet up in Vegas and win the very last Pac-12 football title. It’s hard to believe that is the case, but here we are.

Matt Zemek says ...

Matt is the editor of TrojansWire.com. He’s no homer and is critical of the Trojans when they deserve it. This is how he sees the Pac-12 shaping up this season.

I have USC winning every game but Oregon. I have Oregon beating USC, losing at Washington and Utah, beating Oregon State and finishing 10-2. Colorado goes 3-9 beating Colorado State, Stanford, and Arizona. USC over Washington in Vegas.

Heisman: Jordan Travis, Florida State

Matt Wadleigh says ...

Matt is a contributor on TrojansWire and like his counterpart in Boulder, he’s high on the Buffaloes, more than most, which is interesting. Here’s what Matt W. had to say.

I have Colorado beating Nebraska, Colorado State, Arizona State, Stanford, UCLA and Washington State for a 6-6 regular season. I have USC losing to Utah for a 11-1 regular season and finally I have Oregon losing to Washington and USC to go 10-2 in the regular season. USC defeats the Huskies in Pac-12 title game.

Heisman: Caleb Williams again

Zac Neel says ...

Zac is the editor of DucksWire.com and he is more optimistic on Oregon’s chances than most, which is always a good thing. This is how he sees the 2023 season playing out.

I have Oregon losing to USC in the regular season but beating them in the Pac-12 title game to get to the College Football Playoff. I think the Ducks beat everyone but USC in the regular season, finishing 12-1 on the year. USC goes undefeated in the Pac-12 slate, but loses to Notre Dame and Oregon in the P12 title game, finishing 11-2. I have Colorado going 2-10, being Colorado State and Stanford.

Heisman: Blake Corum, Michigan

Don Smalley says ...

This is going to be a fun season for Oregon as the Ducks will win some huge games and get some revenge over a bitter rival. Here’s how Oregon’s season is likely to go, but here’s hoping the Ducks go undefeated and shock the world!

I have Oregon beating USC in Eugene but falling in the title game. They get revenge over Washington for last year’s game, but lose to Utah in late October. USC wins the Pac-12 title over the Ducks and that will be enough to sneak into the College Football Playoff.

Heisman: Marvin Harrison, Jr of Ohio State. Bo Nix gets an invite to New York.

Jack Carlough says...

Jack is the editor of ColoradoBuffaloesWire.com had he thinks Deion Sanders is going to have quite the effect on Colorado football. For a program that struggles to get three or four wins, here’s hoping Jack is right and can cover a few more victories than he has in the past (expect when they come to Eugene).

I have Colorado beating Nebraska, Colorado State, Arizona State, Arizona, Stanford, and Washington State and go 6-6 in the regular season. I have USC losing to Oregon to go 11-1 for the regular season. As for the Ducks, I have Oregon losing to Utah, Washington, and Oregon State for a 9-3 regular season. USC defeats the Huskies in Pac-12 title game.

Heisman: Caleb Williams again

