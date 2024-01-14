College football’s 10 highest-graded quarterbacks in 2023
Good quarterback play is a constant theme for the top college football teams. Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and Washington’s Michael Penix, the two quarterbacks of the national championship game, finished the year as two of Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded quarterbacks.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was college football’s best player throughout the 2023 season. Daniels won the Heisman and helped LSU have one of the best offenses in the nation.
Looking ahead to 2024, Georgia has the country’s highest-graded returning starting quarterback in Carson Beck. Beck and Georgia are ranked as the No. 1 team in may way-too-early polls ahead of the 2024 college football season.
Who are PFF’s 10 highest-graded quarterbacks from the 2023 college football season and what are their plans for 2024?
Caleb Williams, USC
PFF grade: 90.5
2024: entering the NFL draft
Stats: 3,633 passing yards, 41 total touchdowns, and five interceptions
J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
PFF grade: 90.6
2024: undecided
Stats: 2,991 passing yards, 25 total touchdowns and four interceptions
Drake Maye, North Carolina
PFF grade: 90.7
2024: entering the NFL draft
Stats: 3,608 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions
Garrett Greene, West Virginia
PFF grade: 91.0
2024: returning to West Virginia
Stats: 2,406 passing yards, 29 total touchdowns and four interceptions
Michael Penix, Washington
PFF grade: 91.0
2024: entering the NFL draft
Stats: 4,903 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions
Jaxson Dart, Mississippi
PFF grade: 91.3
2024: returning to Ole Miss
Stats: 3,364 passing yards, 31 total touchdowns and five interceptions
Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma
PFF grade: 91.6
2024: transferred to Oregon
Stats: 3,660 passing yards, 42 total touchdowns and six interceptions
Carson Beck, Georgia
PFF grade: 91.3
2024: returning to Georgia
Stats: 3,941 passing yards, 28 total touchdowns and six interceptions
Bo Nix, Oregon
PFF grade: 93.1
2024: entering the NFL draft
Stats: 4,508 passing yards, 51 total touchdowns, and three interceptions
Jayden Daniels, LSU
PFF grade: 94.7
2024: entering the NFL draft
Stats: 3,812 passing yards, 50 total touchdowns, and four interceptions