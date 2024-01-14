College football’s 10 highest-graded quarterbacks in 2023

Good quarterback play is a constant theme for the top college football teams. Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy and Washington’s Michael Penix, the two quarterbacks of the national championship game, finished the year as two of Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded quarterbacks.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was college football’s best player throughout the 2023 season. Daniels won the Heisman and helped LSU have one of the best offenses in the nation.

Looking ahead to 2024, Georgia has the country’s highest-graded returning starting quarterback in Carson Beck. Beck and Georgia are ranked as the No. 1 team in may way-too-early polls ahead of the 2024 college football season.

Who are PFF’s 10 highest-graded quarterbacks from the 2023 college football season and what are their plans for 2024?

Caleb Williams, USC

PFF grade: 90.5

2024: entering the NFL draft

Stats: 3,633 passing yards, 41 total touchdowns, and five interceptions

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

PFF grade: 90.6

2024: undecided

Stats: 2,991 passing yards, 25 total touchdowns and four interceptions

PFF grade: 90.7

2024: entering the NFL draft

Stats: 3,608 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions

PFF grade: 91.0

2024: returning to West Virginia

Stats: 2,406 passing yards, 29 total touchdowns and four interceptions

Michael Penix, Washington

PFF grade: 91.0

2024: entering the NFL draft

Stats: 4,903 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions

PFF grade: 91.3

2024: returning to Ole Miss

Stats: 3,364 passing yards, 31 total touchdowns and five interceptions

PFF grade: 91.6

2024: transferred to Oregon

Stats: 3,660 passing yards, 42 total touchdowns and six interceptions

Carson Beck, Georgia

PFF grade: 91.3

2024: returning to Georgia



Stats: 3,941 passing yards, 28 total touchdowns and six interceptions

Bo Nix, Oregon

PFF grade: 93.1

2024: entering the NFL draft



Stats: 4,508 passing yards, 51 total touchdowns, and three interceptions

Jayden Daniels, LSU

PFF grade: 94.7

2024: entering the NFL draft

Stats: 3,812 passing yards, 50 total touchdowns, and four interceptions

