Colby Covington provides update on Conor McGregor undercard at UFC 303

Colby Covington has confirmed he could fight on the Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler undercard at UFC 303, after repeated callouts by Ian Machado Garry.

It was revealed last week that Jamahal Hill will face Khalil Rountree Jr in the co-main event of UFC 303, which takes place in Las Vegas on 29 June, though many fans declared that Covington vs Garry would be a more fitting bout for that slot.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Garry accused Covington of “single-handedly ruining UFC 303” by allegedly refusing to fight him. Now Covington has admitted he could feature at the event – but not necessarily against Garry.

“I think that’s when they’re planning for me, International Fight Week,” Covington told Twins Pod on Saturday (27 April). “Just trying to figure out who’s gonna be the guy.

“I got unfinished business with my last fight, Leon Edwards – the guy that has the title right now. I broke my foot in the first five seconds of that fight. I threw a kick, it broke in three different places, so that wasn’t me that night. I’m gonna probably have to fight someone else to get back to him, so whoever.”

Covington, 36, was outpointed by Edwards in December, as the controversial American lost an undisputed welterweight title fight for the third time. Covington, a former interim champion, previously failed to win the regular belt in two fights with Kamaru Usman.

“There’s this kid that’s been calling me out,” Covington continued. “This kid, Ian Garry, he’s a nobody. I gave him some stipulations and said, ‘Hey, man. If you wanna fight me, you have to show me you’re serious about business,’ because when I do business, I’m serious about it.

Ian Machado Garry is undefeated as a professional (Getty Images)

“I show up to every fight, I’ve never pulled out of one fight. I’ve been injured, I’ve been sick, but I always show up and do my business, because I love the UFC as the greatest organisation in the world. So, he has to show me he’s serious.

“He was supposed to be on my last event. He pulls out the day of the press conference, because he knew I was gonna be on stage and we’re gonna have some beef. So, that shows me that he’s not serious.”

Garry, 26, withdrew from UFC 296 due to illness ahead of a planned fight with Vicente Luque. The unbeaten Irishman went on to face Geoff Neal at UFC 298 in February, winning via decision.