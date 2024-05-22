Coca-Cola 600 caps busy NASCAR weekend at Charlotte: A look at the NASCAR schedule this week

Fittingly, on auto racing's biggest weekend, NASCAR is bringing all four of its major touring series to Charlotte Motor Speedway.

It will all culminate with the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, but prior comes two busy days full of ARCA Menards, Craftsman Truck and Xfinity Series practices, qualifying sessions and races.

The Cup Series is entering the second half of its regular season after an eventful All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday night. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. punched Kyle Busch in a postrace altercation and we will see this weekend whether or not those ill tempers carry over.

Currently, eight drivers are locked into the postseason via wins with the final eight spots to be sorted out over the next 13 events.

Here's the schedule for this week in Charlotte with television broadcast assignments:

NASCAR TV schedule this weekend

Friday, May 24

11:40 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice (no TV)

12:40 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series qualifying (no TV)

1:35: Craftsman Truck Series practice (FS1)

2:05: Craftsman Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

3:35: Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

4:05: Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

6: ARCA Menards Series, General Tire 150 (FS1)

8:30: Craftsman Truck Series, North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (FS1)

Saturday, May 25

1 p.m.: Xfinity Series, BetMGM 300 (Fox)

5:05: Cup Series practice (FS1)

5:50: Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

Sunday, May 26

6 p.m.: Cup Series, Coca-Cola 600 (Fox)

