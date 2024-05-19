What time is the NASCAR today? What to know for the All Star Race Sunday at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
A rainy weekend full of postponements, cancellations, a qualifying session, a Pit Crew Challenge and part of a Craftsman Truck Series race finally leads to this: All Star Race day.
And you'll get three races, at that.
The truck race was rained out after 81 laps on Saturday and will resume at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. As far as the Cup Series is concerned, the NASCAR All Star Open is up first, slated for a 5:30 p.m. start time at North Wilkesboro Speedway with the All Star Race serving as the nightcap, set to go at 8.
The Open, a 100-lap race, will feature 20 drivers battling for two spots, with the top-two finishers earning entry into Sunday night's main event. A final driver will get into the All Star field via NASCAR fan vote.
The All Star Race is scheduled for 200 laps with a mandatory caution at Lap 100 and 150. Teams must make four-tire stops at the halfway stoppage.
Joey Logano earned the poll on Saturday afternoon via three-lap qualifying run. The rest of the All Star lineup was supposed to be set by Saturday night's Heat races but those were rained out, meaning the field fell back on qualifying times instead.
Here's a look at Sunday's schedule, TV assignment and starting lineups for the All Star Open and All Star Race.
What time is NASCAR on today?
The resumption of the Craftsman Truck Series Wright Band 250 is slated for 11:30 a.m. The NASCAR All Star Open is set to start at 5:30 p.m. with the All Star Race slated for 8 p.m.
What channel is NASCAR on today?
The truck race, All Star Open and All Star Race will air on FS1
Where is the NASCAR race this weekend?
All NASCAR events are being held at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Where is North Wilkesboro Speedway?
North Wilkesboro Speedway is in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.
NASCAR All Star Race starting lineup
Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse, No. 47 Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
NASCAR All Star Open starting lineup
(Qualifying rained out; lineup set via points standings)
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Cherolet
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Totyoa
Carson Hocear, No. 77 Chevrolet
Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Cherolet
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Cherolet
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Ford
Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet
Timmy Hill, No. 66 Ford
