What time is the NASCAR today? What to know for the All Star Race Sunday at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

A rainy weekend full of postponements, cancellations, a qualifying session, a Pit Crew Challenge and part of a Craftsman Truck Series race finally leads to this: All Star Race day.

And you'll get three races, at that.

The truck race was rained out after 81 laps on Saturday and will resume at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. As far as the Cup Series is concerned, the NASCAR All Star Open is up first, slated for a 5:30 p.m. start time at North Wilkesboro Speedway with the All Star Race serving as the nightcap, set to go at 8.

The Open, a 100-lap race, will feature 20 drivers battling for two spots, with the top-two finishers earning entry into Sunday night's main event. A final driver will get into the All Star field via NASCAR fan vote.

Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, pits during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18, 2024.

The All Star Race is scheduled for 200 laps with a mandatory caution at Lap 100 and 150. Teams must make four-tire stops at the halfway stoppage.

Joey Logano earned the poll on Saturday afternoon via three-lap qualifying run. The rest of the All Star lineup was supposed to be set by Saturday night's Heat races but those were rained out, meaning the field fell back on qualifying times instead.

Here's a look at Sunday's schedule, TV assignment and starting lineups for the All Star Open and All Star Race.

What time is NASCAR on today?

The resumption of the Craftsman Truck Series Wright Band 250 is slated for 11:30 a.m. The NASCAR All Star Open is set to start at 5:30 p.m. with the All Star Race slated for 8 p.m.

What channel is NASCAR on today?

The truck race, All Star Open and All Star Race will air on FS1

Where is the NASCAR race this weekend?

All NASCAR events are being held at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Where is North Wilkesboro Speedway?

North Wilkesboro Speedway is in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

NASCAR All Star Race starting lineup

Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet Ricky Stenhouse, No. 47 Chevrolet Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

NASCAR All Star Open starting lineup

(Qualifying rained out; lineup set via points standings)

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota Alex Bowman, No. 48 Cherolet Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Totyoa Carson Hocear, No. 77 Chevrolet Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Cherolet Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Cherolet Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford Kaz Grala, No. 15 Ford Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet Timmy Hill, No. 66 Ford

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR All Star Race TV schedule, lineup, format for North Wilkesboro