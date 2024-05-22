Advertisement

Drivers, fans, Dale Jr. blast NASCAR penalties this week on Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: 'I don't get it'

ryan pritt, daytona beach news-journal
·2 min read
1

On Sunday night after the All Star Race, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took a swing at Kyle Busch.

On Wednesday morning, NASCAR took the gloves off.

The organization hammered Stenhouse with a $75,000 fine citing a violation of the member code of conduct. Also, 47 team crewmembers Keith Matthews (four weeks) and Clint Myrick (eight weeks) were each levied suspensions as was Stenhouse's father Richard Stenhouse Sr., who is banned indefinitely.

Busch and his team, meanwhile, escaped any punishment.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver introductions for the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver introductions for the 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The whole thing had social media in an uproar Wednesday with fans crying hypocrisy, citing the fact that NASCAR used footage of the fight on its social platforms earlier in the week. Nearly across the board, most, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., seemed to agree that the severity of the discipline was more extreme than expected.

The NASCAR Cup Series is slated to run the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte on Sunday.

Here are some of the highlights on Twitter after the news landed:

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR penalties: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. docked $75K, social media reacts