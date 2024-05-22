Drivers, fans, Dale Jr. blast NASCAR penalties this week on Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: 'I don't get it'

On Sunday night after the All Star Race, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took a swing at Kyle Busch.

On Wednesday morning, NASCAR took the gloves off.

The organization hammered Stenhouse with a $75,000 fine citing a violation of the member code of conduct. Also, 47 team crewmembers Keith Matthews (four weeks) and Clint Myrick (eight weeks) were each levied suspensions as was Stenhouse's father Richard Stenhouse Sr., who is banned indefinitely.

Busch and his team, meanwhile, escaped any punishment.

The whole thing had social media in an uproar Wednesday with fans crying hypocrisy, citing the fact that NASCAR used footage of the fight on its social platforms earlier in the week. Nearly across the board, most, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., seemed to agree that the severity of the discipline was more extreme than expected.

The NASCAR Cup Series is slated to run the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte on Sunday.

Here are some of the highlights on Twitter after the news landed:

Wow, I’m surprised by the severity of all these penalties. https://t.co/lMEM3VNlfq — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 22, 2024

After the 1979 Daytona 500 Cale Yarborough, Bobby Allison, and Donnie Allison were fined 6k each for fighting. They all recouped most of the money over the next 5 races for good behavior. “The Fight” was and still is marketed today in what many consider the most important race in… — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 22, 2024

If it’s so wrong then why is it all over NASCAR social channels? We should be allowed to show our emotions, I don’t get it… https://t.co/LKr8t4h27h — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) May 22, 2024

For those who have been wondering for years, the going rate to punch Kyle Busch is up to $75,000 — landon cassill (@landoncassill) May 22, 2024

Ricky Sr's penalty is understandable, never should've put his hands on Kyle



But man, the penalties to Stenhouse and his crew are questionable, NASCAR has used this fight for major social media attention and then do this, just have boys have at it and then move on to next week https://t.co/LLtr1ujTUO — Colby Evans (@StartAndParkCar) May 22, 2024

NASCAR shouldn't be promoting the fight as much as they have if they are gonna penalize Stenhouse $75,000 #NASCAR — Daniel Kriete (@DanielKriete4) May 22, 2024

Hefty fine for Stenhouse Jr. considering the amount of times NASCAR has shared content from the fight. https://t.co/QwKKw6ZsIT — Dillon Gaudet (@GaudetWeather) May 22, 2024

@NASCAR gonna fine @StenhouseJr but then use the fight in all of their race promos for the next 3 years. SMH. Make it make sense. — Jason Keffer (@KefferJason) May 22, 2024

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR penalties: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. docked $75K, social media reacts