Is there a NASCAR race today? How to watch NASCAR trucks, Xfinity Series, ARCA and the Coca-Cola 600

TGIF. Especially, if you're a race fan.

NASCAR has one of its crowned jewels, the Coca-Cola 600, lined up for Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but leading up to it are two days full of events including a busy Friday.

The weekend kicks off with an ARCA Menards practice followed by a qualifying session. The Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series will also practice and qualify on Friday with two races on the docket. The ARCA General Tire 150 is set for 6 p.m. with the green flag dropping on the Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at 8:30 p.m.

The Xfinity Series BegMGM 300 as well as practice and qualifying for the Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 will be held Saturday all leading up to NASCAR's longest race on Sunday night. Currently, despite pulling double duty with a start in the Indy 500, Kyle Larson is the prerace favorite at +450 odds according to Hard Rock Bet.

You can watch this weekend's events on FS1 and Fox. Here's a full schedule:

Chase Purdy (77), and Lawless Alan (33), race during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Wright Brand 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 19, 2024.

NASCAR ODDS: NASCAR best bets include a free-money top 5 and a long look at team, manufacturer odds at Charlotte

Where is the NASCAR race this weekend?

Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR TV schedule this weekend

Friday, May 24

11:40 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice (no TV)

12:40 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series qualifying (no TV)

1:35: Craftsman Truck Series practice (FS1)

2:05: Craftsman Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

3:35: Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

4:05: Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

6: ARCA Menards Series, General Tire 150 (FS1)

8:30: Craftsman Truck Series, North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (FS1)

Saturday, May 25

1 p.m.: Xfinity Series, BetMGM 300 (Fox)

5:05: Cup Series practice (FS1)

5:50: Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

Sunday, May 26

6 p.m.: Cup Series, Coca-Cola 600 (Fox)

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR on TV this week: NASCAR trucks, Xfinity on deck at Charlotte