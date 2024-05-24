Advertisement

Is there a NASCAR race today? How to watch NASCAR trucks, Xfinity Series, ARCA and the Coca-Cola 600

ryan pritt, daytona beach news-journal
TGIF. Especially, if you're a race fan.

NASCAR has one of its crowned jewels, the Coca-Cola 600, lined up for Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but leading up to it are two days full of events including a busy Friday.

The weekend kicks off with an ARCA Menards practice followed by a qualifying session. The Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity Series will also practice and qualify on Friday with two races on the docket. The ARCA General Tire 150 is set for 6 p.m. with the green flag dropping on the Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at 8:30 p.m.

The Xfinity Series BegMGM 300 as well as practice and qualifying for the Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 will be held Saturday all leading up to NASCAR's longest race on Sunday night. Currently, despite pulling double duty with a start in the Indy 500, Kyle Larson is the prerace favorite at +450 odds according to Hard Rock Bet.

You can watch this weekend's events on FS1 and Fox. Here's a full schedule:

Chase Purdy (77), and Lawless Alan (33), race during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Wright Brand 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 19, 2024.
Where is the NASCAR race this weekend?

Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR TV schedule this weekend

Friday, May 24

  • 11:40 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice (no TV)

  • 12:40 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series qualifying (no TV)

  • 1:35: Craftsman Truck Series practice (FS1)

  • 2:05: Craftsman Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

  • 3:35: Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

  • 4:05: Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)

  • 6: ARCA Menards Series, General Tire 150 (FS1)

  • 8:30: Craftsman Truck Series, North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (FS1)

Saturday, May 25

  • 1 p.m.: Xfinity Series, BetMGM 300 (Fox)

  • 5:05: Cup Series practice (FS1)

  • 5:50: Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

Sunday, May 26

  • 6 p.m.: Cup Series, Coca-Cola 600 (Fox)

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR on TV this week: NASCAR trucks, Xfinity on deck at Charlotte