NASCAR race fight: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. punches Kyle Busch, Ford punches winning ticket | Speed Freaks

Did Ricky Stenhouse just become a fan favorite by punching Kyle Busch?

KEN'S CALL: No doubt. Not only throwing an actual punch that appeared to land, but doing it while wearing a pair of shorts that appeared better suited for Nassau instead of North Wilkesboro. All in all, an exciting "after-party" after a less-than-thrilling final few laps.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: So glad you caught that wardrobe choice too. What an incredible moment. And yes, unequivocally he's a fan favorite now. The only thing that would've gotten him louder cheers next week would've been punching Denny Hamlin. In pajamas.

Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 19, 2024.

Brad Keselowski and now Joey Logano. Are floodgates opening for Ford?

KEN'S CALL: The obvious answer is, you never know. But I wouldn't be shocked to see things start to even out in the manufacturer game. Ryan Blaney and Chris Buescher might be the next two winners. And it should shock no one.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: Blaney and Busch were strong tonight too. For now, yes, I think the Fords are here to stay. But if this year is anything like last year, teams and manufacturers will continue to ebb and flow until we get to Phoenix.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR fight earns Ricky Stenhouse street cred? Joey Logano, Ford wins