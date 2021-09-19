Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 3

What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll power by USA TODAY potentially look like? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 3.

Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

2021 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Prediction: Week 3

Number in parentheses is where each team was in last week’s rankings.

25. Auburn Tigers 2-1 (20)

22. UCLA Bruins 2-1 (13)

21. Michigan Wolverines 3-0 (25)

20. Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 (22)

19. Arkansas Razorbacks 3-0 (24)

18. BYU Cougars 3-0 (23)

16. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 3-0 (18)

15. Wisconsin Badgers 1-1 (17)

14. Ole Miss Rebels 3-0 (16)

13. Iowa State Cyclones 2-1 (14)

12. Ohio State Buckeyes 2-1 (11)

11. Florida Gators 2-1 (9)

10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3-0 (10)

9. Penn State Nittany Lions 3-0 (11)

8. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 (8)

7. Clemson Tigers 2-1 (6)

6. Iowa Hawkeyes 3-0 (7)

5. Texas A&M Aggies 3-0 (5)

4. Oregon Ducks 3-0 (4)

3. Oklahoma Sooners 3-0 (3)

2. Georgia Bulldogs 3-0 (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 3-0 (1)

