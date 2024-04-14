CMU takes both games of their double-header against Chico State, CMU softball extends their streak to 23 games, and more

The Mavs would go to win 13-5 taking both games of the double header against chico state…Brandon Wingate the star of game…With this win CMU extends their winning streak to three games, the lady mavericks continue to fill up the win column as they take both games of the double header over MSU Denver six-to-two in the first game and seven-to-two in the second game making it their 23 straight victory, Rifle, Colorado native Bo Nickal took care of business, and he made it look effortless…As he remains undefeated at six-and oh only needing two rounds to submit Cody Brundage with a rear-naked choke at UFC 300.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.