How clutch hitting after intentional walks carried Oklahoma State past OU in Bedlam opener

STILLWATER — Trying to dodge a couple of Oklahoma State’s best hitters backfired mightily for OU in a 9-6 loss to open the Bedlam series Friday night at O’Brate Stadium.

Six of the Cowboys’ runs came after OU coach Skip Johnson elected to intentionally walk a couple of the Cowboys’ big bats.

OSU led 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning when OU intentionally walked Carson Benge to load the bases. Zach Ehrhard needed only one pitch to make the Sooners pay for that decision, lining a double into the left-field corner that scored all three runners. The next batter, Aidan Meola, followed with another double to score Ehrhard to make it a 6-1 lead.

Two innings later, after the Sooners had cut the deficit to 6-3, Johnson walked Nolan Schubart — who had homered earlier — to put runners on the corners with two outs. And Johnson changed pitchers, bringing in Jace Miner to set up a lefty-vs.-lefty matchup for OSU freshman pinch-hitter Kollin Ritchie.

He drew a walk to load the bases, and another freshman, Avery Ortiz followed with a two-run single. Ritchie later came around to score on a throwing error for a 9-3 lead.

“There’s matchups and percentages, and baseball is an awesome game because of that,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said of his players’ responses after the intentional walks. “When the guy in front of you gets put on, it’s a sign of respect to him. Not necessarily disrespect to you, they’re just playing the matchup. We’ve done the same thing many times.

“It’s on the player to manage his emotions, not try too hard, stay in the moment — all these cliches. But it takes those talents to deliver, and I’m proud of the kids that did that.”

As OU continued to chip away at the lead in the late innings, the extra runs came up big for the Cowboys, who improved to 20-10 and 6-2 in Big 12 play. OU fell to 16-13 and 7-3. And perhaps the most notable record of the night was the crowd — 8,067 fans, a record for an OSU home game.

“I told the players they were part of something special tonight,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said. “The crowd was remarkable. I tell people all the time it’s so hard to set a record at OSU in the sport of baseball, because the people who have already played here have done such amazing things. It’s hard for any of us to ever catch him.

“But our kids can say they played tonight in a packed house, the largest crowd in our history.”

Here are three takeaways from the Cowboys’ victory to open the series, which continues at 2 p.m. Saturday:

Oklahoma State's Sam Garcia (27) throws a pitch during the college Bedlam baseball game between Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the University of Oklahoma Sooners at O'Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Friday, April 5, 2024.

Sam Garcia sharp again

OSU starting pitcher Sam Garcia didn’t feel like his fastball was working, yet the left-hander struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter over 5 ⅔ innings to earn his second straight Friday night victory.

“Usually my fastball has been playing really well recently, but I actually didn’t have it today,” he said. “But really, just getting ahead in counts, playing to their weaknesses… adjusting based on what I had today.

“Today, I was getting under the fastball, kind of pushing it. But my sinker was playing well due to the adjustment to try to get more over the top of it.”

Robert Kranz was strong in relief, needing just 15 pitches to record four outs, and Tommy Molsky, despite giving up a couple of home runs in the ninth, closed out the game.

Yet it was Garcia’s performance that set the stage. Over his last 17 innings, he has 26 strikeouts and no walks.

“We’ve been harping on executing, just having proper thoughts, pre-pitch thoughts,” he said. “Knowing what’s been working, writing stuff down. At TCU, something clicked. It was like, OK, this is keeping me more in line, throwing more strikes. Since then, it’s just been on that same path.”

That night at TCU two weeks ago, Garcia had four walks in the first three innings, but adjusted his delivery and hasn’t walked a batter since.

Nolan Schubart’s ‘majestic’ home run

Holliday chose the word majestic to describe Schubart’s first-inning home run, and anyone who saw it would have a hard time arguing. Not only was it well out of the ballpark to right field — measuring 456 feet — it towered high into the sky as it sailed beyond the OU bullpen.

“It’s one of the longest ones I've seen,” Holliday said. “It was close to the lights from my angle. It wasn’t too far away. It was majestic. All my years of coaching college baseball, that’s one of the highest, longest to the pull side I’ve seen in quite some time.

“That was a pretty special one.”

Schubart has missed time with an injury, so his numbers haven’t matched what he produced in his impressive freshman year last season, but he now has five home runs and 14 RBIs in 17 games.

Oklahoma State's Nolan Schubart (10) rounds the bases after a home run in the first inning during the college Bedlam baseball game between Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the University of Oklahoma Sooners at O'Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Friday, April 5, 2024.

OU’s Jaxon Willits goes deep twice

Six innings into Friday night’s game, OU shortstop Jaxon Willits had never hit a collegiate home run.

But he left the park with two homers to his name.

The freshman from Fort Cobb-Broxton High School launched solo home runs leading off the seventh and ninth innings for the Sooners. His ninth-inning shot was followed shortly by teammate Jackson Nicklaus’ solo homer for the final run of the night.

The Sooners also got a solo home run from Easton Carmichael and an RBI double from Jason Walk.

OU is expected to start right-hander Kyson Witherspoon, while OSU is likely to go with right-hander Brian Holiday.

Oklahoma State men's basketball coach Steve Lutz throws the first pitch before the college Bedlam baseball game between Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the University of Oklahoma Sooners at O'Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Friday, April 5, 2024.

