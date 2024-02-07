OU baseball media day: Jaxon Willits 'leading candidate' to be Sooners' starting shortstop

NORMAN — Nine days out from opening day, it appears OU baseball has found its shortstop.

Head coach Skip Johnson announced Wednesday during media day freshman Jaxon Willits is “the leading candidate” to start at shortstop for the Sooners this spring. The Fort Cobb-Broxton product and son of OU associate head coach Reggie Willits hit .565 with eight home runs during his senior season last year, en route to being named The Oklahoman's All-State Player of the Year.

“He played really good in the fall,” Johnson said. “He's really mature and I think that you throw him out there and he’ll get after it. Anthony Mackenzie will spell some of it probably at some point. (Willits) is day-in and day-out. I mean, he's a routine guy. He's an organizational guy. He's a real leader. The way he goes about his business day-in and day-out. He works extremely hard, and he has a lot of talent to go with that as well.”

The Sooners aren't strangers to the concept as former shortstop Brandon Zaragoza started at the position as a freshman in 2017 and was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team. Johnson was an assistant on staff then but he coached Zaragoza as the head man for three seasons and has seen the process before.

Johnson said he thinks Willits is ready for the challenge and is stronger than Zaragoza was as a young player.

“I think he's ready to handle that position defensively, mentally and strength-wise,” Johnson said. “… (Zaragoza) could really play defense. I mean, I can remember the day if you hit it to him we would say you're out. He had the first as a first step down.

"That's what Jaxon’s got. He’s smart, not that (Zaragoza) wasn't. I think that through the course of a 60-game season as a freshman, Jaxon will be just as good because he's a lot stronger, where (Zaragoz) was not as strong.”

Revamped pitching staff

Easton Carmichael’s sold on OU’s pitching staff in 2024.

The Sooners lacked depth in the starting rotation and bullpen last season outside of Braden Carmichael, who signed with the Colorado Rockies, and lefties James Hitt and Carter Campbell, both returners. Hitt, now a redshirt junior, started 12 games in 2023 and finished with a 4.89 ERA, while Campbell, now a senior, possessed a 5.61 ERA in one start and 34 relief appearances.

“There's a difference, you can tell from top to bottom,” said Easton Carmichael, OU’s starting catcher. “The depth is officially there, there's no doubt about that.”

While Johnson has yet to settle on a weekend rotation, he’s been pleased with the production he’s seen through fall and to start the spring.

“There's still some competition,” Johnson said. “It's between (left-handed junior) Braden Davis, (Hitt), (redshirt junior right-hander Brendan Girton), and (sophomore right-hander) Kyson Witherspoon. I don't think you'll see (freshman right-hander Jacob Gholston) in the first weekend yet, but also (senior right-hander) Will Carsten is a wild card.”

Carsten and Hitt are the only returners Johnson named, while Davis (Sam Houston State), Gholston, Girton (Texas Tech) and Witherspoon (Northwest Florida State College) are all newcomers brought in to rejuvenate the Sooners’ staff.

“Right now, it doesn't matter who's on the mound for us,” senior outfielder Bryce Madron said. “Everybody's going to throw strikes, everybody's going to get people out. Yeah, they're going to put it in play, but we’ve got a great defense behind them. So really, anybody that you throw out there is gonna be fun to play behind.”

Oklahoma catcher Easton Carmichael (2) hits during the Bedlam baseball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at L. Dale Mitchell Park in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Todd Butler adds experience

Johnson hired two new assistant coaches during the offseason, Todd Butler and Russell Raley.

Butler’s hire was notable as he played for OU from 1987-88 and will serve as the program’s recruiting coordinator. He’s also been a head coach at Wichita State from 2014-19 and McNeese State from 2001-03.

“He's very good at what he does but as a head coach, I want to surround myself with other coaches (with guys who) talk about going to Omaha,” Johnson said. “Those are the guys I want to be around. I want to be around guys that talk about … playing for a national championship. And he's like that. I mean, he's played in Omaha, he's coached in Omaha, he's built teams that went to Omaha and that's a great thing.”

With the Sooners’ arrival to the SEC in 2025, Butler’s 17-year experience coaching and recruiting in the conference will be vital. The veteran coach has had ​​stints at Alabama (1995-00 and 2004-05), Arkansas (2006-13) and Missouri (2020).

“It's exciting to me, it's an opportunity,” Johnson said. “Baseball, that's all it gives you is an opportunity. It's not a game of failure. It's a game opportunity and the opportunities are going to be big. We're ecstatic about it. We're fired up to play in that league. It's a really good league. It’s really physical with big stadiums, big fan bases, brand new everything and we're going to be excited to play.

“I'll put our development system up against anybody in the country.”

OU baseball extra bases

Johnson and OU players raved about Carter Frederick, a transfer from Snead State College. “When you see him, you’re going, ‘Man, (Brent Venables) needs to get this guy to play tight end,’” Johnson said. “I mean, this guy is huge. He's physical and you know you have power with him.”

Freshman right-handed pitcher James Nesta, who plays linebacker for Venables and signed as a dual-sport athlete, has impressed Johnson with his approach. “James Nesta’s went through the gauntlet a little bit,” Johnson said. “I mean, he's doing both ends. He's lifting with football … The other day he shows up 15 minutes and we've got to stretch him out and get him ready to throw in intersquad from football. So those things will navigate. Time will tell to see how he handles it mentally." Johnson previously coached dual-athlete and Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Sooners start their season at the Shriners Children’s College Baseball Showdown by facing Oregon, Tennessee and Nebraska from Feb. 16-18 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. OU was picked to finish tied for sixth in the Big 12 Baseball Preseason Poll.

