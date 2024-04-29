Clippers thwart Mavs' comeback bid, Brunson's 47 points fuel Knicks win

James Harden of the Los Angeles Clippers shoots the ball while defended by Luka Doncic in the Clippers' victory over the Dallas Mavericks in game four of their NBA Western Conference first round playoff series (Tim Warner)

James Harden and Paul George combined for 66 points as the Los Angeles Clippers survived an epic Dallas comeback bid to tie their NBA playoff series on Sunday as New York took a 3-1 lead over Philadelphia behind Jalen Brunson's 47 points.

The Clippers squared their best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series at 2-2 with a 116-111 triumph in Dallas, but not before the Mavs erased a 31-point deficit.

George scored 26 of his 33 points in the first half to help the Clippers build their big lead despite the injury absence of Kawhi Leonard.

Harden scored 15 of his 33 in the fourth quarter, when Dallas -- led by the star duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic -- threatened to match the biggest comeback win in NBA playoff history.

Irving scored 40 points for Dallas, including a driving layup through traffic with 2:14 to play that gave the Mavs their first lead since the first quarter at 104-103.

Doncic delivered a triple-double of 29 points plus 10 rebounds and 10 assists, but in the waning minutes it was George, Harden and the Clippers who came through.

George made his first basket of the second half, a three-pointer, to put the Clippers back up 107-105 with 1:55 to play.

Harden converted a three-point play and the Clippers held on.

"We can't go home down 3-1," Harden said of the Clippers' resolve.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue was pleased with his team's composure in the face of the Mavs' late onslaught.

"They're a great team," Lue said. "Kyrie and Luka, they're going to make crazy shots, make some tough shots and we knew they would make a run.

"But we also didn't think we would come into the building and be up 31 points either. I told our team, just get the win."

- Knicks find a way -

In Philadelphia, Brunson broke the New York franchise record for points in a playoff game and added 10 assists as the Knicks pushed reigning NBA Most valuable Player Joel Embiid and the Sixers to the brink of elimination in their Eastern Conference series.

OG Anunoby had 16 points and 14 rebounds while putting in an impressive defensive effort against Embiid.

Embiid led Philadelphia with 27 points and 10 rebounds while Tyrese Maxey added 23 points.

With a chance to clinch the series at home on Tuesday, Brunson wasn't interested in reflecting on his franchise record.

"I'll look back when I retire," he said. "Seriously, it's great right now, helped us get a win. But it's not going to do anything for us going forward."

In Indianapolis, the Indiana Pacers drilled 22 three-pointers in a 126-113 victory over the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks to take a 3-1 series lead.

Myles Turner hit a playoff career high of seven three-pointers on the way to 29 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 24 points for the Pacers, who had six players in double figures.

The Pacers were brutally efficient from beyond the arc, connecting on better than 51% of their attempts.

The Bucks, with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo still sidelined by a calf injury, were also without injured Damian Lillard and saw Bobby Portis ejected in the first quarter after a scuffle with Andrew Nembhard after the two tangled under the basket.

Brook Lopez scored 27 points and Khris Middleton, who tweaked an ankle in the third quarter but stayed in the game, had 25 for the Bucks, who will try to stay alive when they host game five on Tuesday.

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns faced elimination at home in the final game of the night, the Minnesota Timberwolves vying to complete a four-game sweep.

