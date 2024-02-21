Clemson vs. Florida State is one of the 10 most anticipated rematches of the 2024 college football season

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program will look for revenge against Florida State in the 2024 season, with the game adding even more intensity this offseason.

When Clemson and FSU face off, you know it’s a big game. However, the addition of former Clemson starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei as the Seminoles’ new starting quarterback has made things much more interesting. According to Bleacher Report, the game is one of the 10 most anticipated rematches of the 2024 college football season.

With 1:45 left in the fourth quarter, Clemson had a chance for a 29-yard field goal. But former backup Tigers kicker Jonathan Weitz, who joined the team just earlier that week to help with the Tigers’ kicking woes, missed it, forcing overtime. FSU scored a touchdown in overtime, and Clemson was stuffed on fourth down on its ensuing possession. FSU finally beat Clemson, and the Tigers were knocked out of playoff contention before September was over. This game is just as important in 2024. Dabo Swinney likely can’t miss the playoff for a fourth consecutive season if he wants to stay at Clemson. The Tigers return quarterback Cade Klubnik and 79 percent of their production on offense overall. Florida State, meanwhile, has to massively reload to replace quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson, wide receiver Johnny Wilson and defensive end Jared Verse. SP+ predicts FSU as a team most likely to regress next season. The 2024 edition of this ACC rivalry should be a good one.

The ACC is wide open next season, with these two powerhouses as the favorites to win the conference. Neither feels like they’ll be a powerhouse in 2024, but that doesn’t mean one of these teams won’t be, especially for a team like Clemson, where the potential is there.

Like last season, it likely comes down to Clemson’s offense and how they progress throughout the season. If offensive coordinator Garrett Riley can get Cade Klubnik and this offense on track, the Tigers will be the favorites to win the conference.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire