Clemson placed second in Regionals, heading to Women’s Golf Finals

Clemson holds onto second place, shooting for par on the final day of the Bryan Regional Tournament. The Tigers jumped to second place on Tuesday, going seven strokes under par for the second-best round of the tournament.

Annabelle Pancake had another great day, finishing -2. She overcame back-to-back bogies in the front nine with a couple of birdies on the following holes and three more through the rest of the round.

However, it was Melena Barrientos who led the way for Clemson. She shot birdie on five holes after recording only 30 throughout the year. It was also her first time shooting in the 60s with a final stroke count of 69 (-3).

Although the Tigers were steadfast in their placement, the other four teams shuffled around them. SMU went from first to tied with Clemson after a +2 day. On the other hand, Vanderbilt’s final effort launched them into fourth place with the best round of any team in the tournament, -8.

The Finals start on May 17 through May 22 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

