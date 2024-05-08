Huge second day pushes Clemson Women’s Golf into second place in Regional Tournament

The second day of the NCAA regional tournaments has wrapped up, and boy, was it a good one for Clemson women’s golf.

After shooting +3 (291) on Monday, the Tigers combined for -7 (281) in round two. Their performance was the best round of the day and moved Clemson from fourth to second in the tournament standings.

All-conference selections Annabelle Pancake and Chloe Holder led the way for the Tigers. Both were two of eight players to shoot 60s in the regional so far.

The pair shot for -10 on the day for ten birdies. Pancake was -6 (66) and Holder -4 (68), and they finished two bogie-free rounds. As a team, Clemson shot 10 of its 13 birdies in the back nine.

Clemson has positioned itself nicely going into the final day of the tournament. The top-5 teams and six individuals from Non-advancing teams will head to Carlsbad, California for the NCAA Championship. The Tigers will tee off again tomorrow at 9:00 a.m.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire