Clemson lands massive transfer portal commitment from former Duke center Christian Reeves

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team just made a huge splash in the transfer portal.

Former Duke center Christian Reeves named his top four choices recently and today, he announced that Clemson is the choice. Reeves has committed to Clemson, a massive commitment for the Tigers in the portal. A 7-foot-1 who spent two seasons with the Blue Devil, Reeves will look to make a major impact as he joins a Clemson team that needed a big man with the departure of PJ Hall for the NBA.

Reeves played just three games in 2024 due to injury, leading to a redshirt season for the big man. According to 247Sports composite rankings, Reeves was the No. 26 center and the No. 145 overall player in the 2022 class.

Reeves will look to have a breakout season with the Tigers.

