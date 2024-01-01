Clemson Basketball climbs the rankings in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team are one of the hottest teams in the country this season and recently moved up the rankings in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

The Tigers currently sit at 11-1 with the best record in the ACC, with some huge wins over programs such as Alabama, TCU, and rival South Carolina. After the end of last season, this is exactly the type of start fans would hope for from their team, with this Clemson team looking dangerous on both offense and defense.

As their strong run continues, the Tigers have moved up two spots in the latest AP Top 25 and are now ranked as the No.16 team in the country. Below is a full look at the updated latest AP Poll.

AP Top 25

1. Purdue (49)

2. Kansas (5)

3. Houston (9)

4. UConn

5. Tennessee

6. Kentucky

7. Marquette

8. North Carolina

9. Illinois

10. Arizona

11. Oklahoma

12. BYU

13. Colorado State

14. Duke

15. Memphis

16. Clemson

17. FAU

18. Baylor

19. James Madison

20. Texas

21. Wisconsin

22. Ole Miss

23. Providence

24. Gonzaga

25. Auburn

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire