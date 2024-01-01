Clemson Basketball climbs the rankings in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team are one of the hottest teams in the country this season and recently moved up the rankings in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.
The Tigers currently sit at 11-1 with the best record in the ACC, with some huge wins over programs such as Alabama, TCU, and rival South Carolina. After the end of last season, this is exactly the type of start fans would hope for from their team, with this Clemson team looking dangerous on both offense and defense.
As their strong run continues, the Tigers have moved up two spots in the latest AP Top 25 and are now ranked as the No.16 team in the country. Below is a full look at the updated latest AP Poll.
AP Top 25
1. Purdue (49)
2. Kansas (5)
3. Houston (9)
4. UConn
5. Tennessee
6. Kentucky
7. Marquette
9. Illinois
10. Arizona
11. Oklahoma
12. BYU
13. Colorado State
14. Duke
15. Memphis
16. Clemson
17. FAU
18. Baylor
19. James Madison
20. Texas
21. Wisconsin
22. Ole Miss
23. Providence
24. Gonzaga
25. Auburn