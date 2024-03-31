PJ Hall: What to know about Clemson basketball forward starring in NCAA Tournament

Clemson basketball's PJ Hall was an in-state product and a highly-ranked recruit when he started his college career at Littlejohn Coliseum in 2020.

Four years later, Hall has matched all expectations — and them some.

Hall is Clemson's leading scorer and the centerpiece of the Tigers' run to the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Here's what to know about Clemson's star forward and his historic career with the Tigers:

High-profile recruit in the Upstate

Hall was a top-75 recruit at Dorman, an hour's drive from Clemson. After taking official visits to Clemson, Florida and Virginia Tech, Hall committed to the Tigers on Oct. 23, 2019. He was Brad Brownell's highest-rated high school commitment at a key time after Clemson missed out on Zion Williamson. Hall was the first No. 1 ranked recruit in South Carolina to sign with Clemson since Milton Jennings in 2009.

Breakout season as a sophomore

Any question about Hall's potential after a so-so freshman season was answered by a breakout sophomore campaign. Hall averaged 15.5 points and became the Tigers' focal point offensively. He scored 20 points or more in six games, including a career-high 28 points at Florida State.

Hall earned only All-ACC honorable mention honors, a trend for someone who would continue to be one of the ACC's most underrated players.

All-ACC centerpiece of Clemson's NCAA Tournament run

Hall's 2022-23 season, much like the program in the big picture, was a set-up for the current 2023-24 campaign. Hall was limited early in 2022-23 as he recovered from a foot injury but was one of the ACC's best frontcourt players by season's end. Inexplicably, Hall was just a Third Team All-ACC honoree last season. After the Tigers missed the NCAA Tournament, Hall entered his name into the 2023 NBA Draft but withdrew ahead of the deadline to return to school.

This year, Hall has set career highs in points per game (18.4) and rebounds per game (6.5). Hall's 21 points steadied Clemson in a road win at nationally-ranked Alabama. and his 25-point, 9-rebound performance led Clemson to a historic win at No. 3 UNC.

One of the more surprising things about the Tigers' Elite Eight run has been Hall's generally tame numbers. Defenses have game planned to limit Hall throughout March, opening things up for the rest of the team. Still, Hall had 17 points and eight rebounds in Thursday's Sweet 16 win over Arizona, including a key dunk and a pair of made free throws in the final two minutes.

Will PJ Hall return to Clemson in 2024-25?

It's not out of the question, but it appears unlikely. Hall participated in Senior Night ceremonies in Clemson's win over Syracuse earlier this month and didn't rule out a return despite saying he didn't want to "overstay my welcome" after the Senior Night win.

The 2024 NCAA Tournament run is quite the legacy to leave. Hall will be remembered as the best player on Clemson's most-accomplished team in program history.

PJ Hall Clemson basketball career statistics

Season Points per game Rebounds per game Assists per game FG% 3-point% Minutes per game 2020-21 3.5 2.0 0.1 .492 .133 10.0 2021-22 15.5 5.8 1.6 .493 .308 27.6 2022-23 15.3 5.7 1.0 .535 .398 24.6 2023-24 18.4 6.5 1.4 .490 .317 29.0

