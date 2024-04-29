Clay Collard vs. Mads Burnell headlines 2024 PFL 5 in Salt Lake City

Lightweights and light heavyweights are on deck as regular season continues for 2024 PFL 5 in Utah.

PFL makes it’s debut in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 21 at Huntsman Center. The card will be headlined by a lightweight showdown between Clay Collard and Mads Burnell, promotion officials announced Monday morning.

Utah’s own Collard (25-12-1) is No. 2 in the lightweight standings after finishing Patricky Freire by Round 2 TKO at 2024 PFL 2. Meanwhile, Burnell (18-6) will look to rebound after a second-round submission loss to Michael Dufort, who sits in the No. 1 spot.

In the co-main event, 2023 PFL light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay (16-4) faces Slovenia’s Jakob Nedoh (8-2). Despite finishing Alex Polizzi in the first round at 2024 PFL 2, Kasanganay finds himself at No. 4 in points, after Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (third), Josh Silveira (second), and Rob Wilkinson (first) all notched faster finishes on the same night. Nedoh was knocked out by Yagshimuradov in his first regular season matchup.

The PFL Week 5 lineup includes:

Mads Burnell vs. Clay Collard

Impa Kasanganay vs. Jakob Nedoh

Bruno Miranda vs. Patricky Pitbull

Josh Silveira vs. Rob Wilkinson

Simon Biyong vs. Dovlet Yagshimuradov

Antonio Carlos Jr. vs. Alex Polizzi

Brent Primus vs. Solomon Renfro

Tom Breese vs. Sadibou Sy

Elvin Espinoza vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov

Michael Dufort vs. Adam Piccolotti

Sergio Cossio vs. Anthony Romero

Karl Albrektsson vs. Laurynas Urbonavicius

Brayhan Zurcher vs. TBA

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL 2024, Week 5.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie