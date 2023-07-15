Christopher Bell wins New Hampshire Cup pole

LOUDON, N.H. — Christopher Bell led an all-Toyota front row in qualifying by scoring his fifth career Cup pole.

Toyotas secured the top two spots at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday and continued the qualifying consistency from the 2022 season when Martin Truex Jr. won the pole.

Bell won the pole Saturday with a lap of 124.781 mph.

Truex Jr. will start second after a lap of 124.752 mph

The rest of the top five is Aric Almirola (124.707 mph), Joey Logano (124.589 mph) and Ryan Blaney (124.328 mph).

William Byron (seventh) is the first Chevrolet driver with a lap at 123.896 mph. He completed this lap without power steering.

Kyle Busch, whose team had to make repairs after contact with the wall in practice, went out first in qualifying. He spun before completing a lap and hit the wall. Busch will have to start from the rear after Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed he will go to a backup car.

The green flag for Sunday’s race is scheduled to wave at 2:49 p.m. ET on USA Network (pre-race coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA).

