Christian Pulisic tracker: USMNT star sets new minutes record — Stats this season and career

Christian Pulisic’s meteoric rise from Borussia Dortmund starlet to star and his subsequent roller coaster ride at Chelsea had the USMNT star front-and-center in the news the past few years.

He's now one of the focal points of another gigantic club. Pulisic is another start away from racking up his most club minutes since the 2017-18 season at Borussia Dortmund. His 21 goal contributions across all competitions are equal to what he did in his first (and best) season for Chelsea.

Yes, Pulisic is looking reborn in red and black and having his fair share of highlights as i Rossoneri look to overturn a first leg deficit at Roma and advance to the semis of the Europa League and finish as close as possible to historic rivals and current runaway Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

[ MORE: Messi wins record eighth Ballon d’Or ]

Pulisic has a career-best 13 goals with eight assists across all competitions this season, starting regularly on the wing and occasionally in the hole for Stefano Pioli. He's on pace for his best season since registering double digit goals and assists in his first season with Chelsea, and he's now piled up his most minutes in a single club season after breaching the 3,000-minute mark in Sunday's draw with Sassuolo.

Unfortunately, Milan bowed out of the Coppa Italia in Pulisic and the Europa League is his most likely shot at a trophy.

Below we’ll list Christian Pulisic’s schedule, results, stats, and performances while sprinkling in video highlights along the way.

Christian Pulisic at AC Milan — Appearances, fixtures, results

Serie A schedule except where noted

Aug. 21 — at Bologna — W 2-0 — started, 74 minutes, one goal

Aug. 26 — vs Torino — W 4-1 — started, 90 minutes, one goal

Sept. 1 — at Roma — W 2-1 — started, 77 minutes

Sept. 16 — at Inter Milan — L 1-5 — started, 56 minutes

Sept. 19 — vs Newcastle (UCL) — D 0-0 — sub, 29 minutes

Sept. 23 — vs Hellas Verona — W 1-0 — started, 80 minutes

Sept. 27 — at Cagliari — W 3-1 — started, 69 minutes, one assist

Sept. 30 — vs Lazio — W 2-0 — started, 82 minutes, one goal

Oct. 4 — at Borussia Dortmund (UCL), started, 69 minutes

Oct. 7 — at Genoa — W 1-0 — sub, 45 minutes, goal

Oct. 22 — vs Juventus — L 0-1 — started, 43 minutes

Oct. 25 — at Paris Saint-Germain (UCL) — L 0-3 — started, 90 minutes

Oct. 29 — at Napoli — D 2-2 — started, 45 minutes, assist

Nov. 4 — vs Udinese — L 0-1 — DNP (thigh injury)

Nov. 7 — vs Paris Saint-Germain (UCL) — W 2-1 — started, 89 minutes

Nov. 11 — at Lecce — D 2-2 — DNP (muscular)

Nov. 25 — vs Fiorentina — W 1-0 — started, 61 minutes

Nov. 28 — vs Borussia Dortmund (UCL) — L 1-3 — started, 90 minutes

Dec. 2 — vs Frosinone — started, one goal, 79 minutes

Dec. 9 — at Atalanta — L 2-3 — started, 90 minutes, assist

Dec. 13 — at Newcastle (UCL) — W 2-1 — started, 73 minutes, goal

Dec. 17 — vs Monza — W 3-0 — started 90 minutes, assist

Dec. 22 — at Salernitana — D 2-2 — started, 70 minutes

Dec. 30 — vs Sassuolo — W 1-0 — started, 90 minutes, goal

Jan. 2 — vs Cagliari (Coppa Italia) — W 4-1 — sub, 19 minutes, assist

Jan. 7 — at Empoli — W 3-0 — started, 90 minutes, assist

Jan. 10 — vs Atalanta (Coppa Italia) — L 1-2 — started, 90 minutes

Jan. 14 — vs AS Roma — W 3-1 — started, 79 minutes

Jan. 20 — at Udinese — W 3-2 — started, 75 minutes

Jan. 27 — vs Bologna — D 2-2 — started, 87 minutes

Feb. 3 —- at Frosinone — W 3-2 — started, 80 minutes

Feb. 11 — vs Napoli — W 1-0 — started, 81 minutes

Feb. 15 — vs Rennes (UEL) — W 3-0 — started, 81 minutes

Feb. 18 — at Monza — L 2-4 — sub, 45 minutes, goal, assist

Feb. 22 — at Rennes (UEL) — L 2-3 — started, 61 minutes

Feb. 25 — vs Atalanta — D 1-1 — started, 88 minutes

March 1 — at Lazio — W 1-0 — started, 90 minutes

March 6 — vs Slavia Prague (UEL) — W 4-2 — started, 90 minutes, goal

March 10 — vs Empoli — W 1-0 — started, 63 minutes, goal

March 14 — at Slavia Prague — W 3-1 — started, 63 minutes, goal, assist

March 17 — at Verona — W 3-1 — started, 66 minutes, goal

March 30 — at Fiorentina — W 2-1 — sub, 17 minutes

April 7 — vs Lecce — W 3-0 — started, 61 minutes, goal

April 11 — vs AS Roma (UEL quarterfinal) — L 0-1 —started, 78 minutes

April 14 — at Sassuolo — D 3-3 — sub, 25 minutes

April 18 — at AS Roma (UEL quarterfinal)

April 21 — vs Inter Milan

April 28 — at Juventus

May 5 — vs Genoa

May 12 — vs Cagliari

May 19 — at Torino

May 26 — vs Salernitana

Christian Pulisic career club statistics

All competitions

AC Milan — 43 games, 13 goals, 8 assists (3,009 minutes)

Chelsea — 145 games, 26 goals, 21 assists

Borussia Dortmund — 127 games, 19 goals, 26 assists

Champions League

AC Milan — 6 games, 1 goal (442 minutes)

Chelsea — 26 games, 5 goals, 6 assists

Borussia Dortmund — 22 games, 2 goals, 3 assists

Christian Pulisic stats by season

2023-24 (AC Milan) — 43 games (3,009 minutes), 13 goals, 8 assists

2022-23 (Chelsea) — 30 games (1,012 minutes), 1 goal, 2 assists

2021-22 (Chelsea) — 38 games (2,207 minutes), 8 goals, 6 assists

2020-21 (Chelsea) — 43 games (2,452 minutes), 6 goals, 4 assists

2019-20 (Chelsea) — 34 games (2,348 minutes), 11 goals, 10 assists

2018-19 (Dortmund) — 30 games (1,701 minutes), 7 goals, 6 assists

2017-18 (Dortmund) — 42 games (2,948 minutes), 5 goals, 7 assists

2016-17 (Dortmund) —43 games (2,323), 5 goals, 13 assists

2015-16 (Dortmund) — 12 games (433 minutes), 2 goals

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Latest updates on Christian Pulisic

April 6 — New career-high grows to 13 goals across all comps

CHRISTIAN PULISIC GOLAZO IN UNDER SIX MINUTES pic.twitter.com/ekVx09emWm — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 6, 2024

March 17 — Make it four Milan games in a row with a Pulisic goal

March 14 — Goal streak hits three games with opener at Slavia Prague

Oooh, this is a pretty one (and he'll later add an assist).

Arriving late into the box, Pulisic settles the ball with his right and feints in that direction.

The USMNT star rolls the ball onto his left foot and snaps a low shot inside the far post.

Right foot. Left foot. Back of the net! ⚽



Christian Pulisic has his third goal in as many games for Milan pic.twitter.com/s0e0irykkh — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 14, 2024

March 10 — USMNT star the hero in 1-0 win over Empoli

Tenth goal of the year in all comps for Christian Pulisic, as Milan bests Empoli 1-0.

After a long VAR check...CHRISTIAN PULISIC HAS HIS 10TH GOAL OF THE SEASON FOR MILAN pic.twitter.com/F3cru8nPmB — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 10, 2024

March 7 — Pulisic scores fourth in UEL first leg win over Slavia Prague

It was going in anyway, wasn't it?

Christian Pulisic applies the finishing touch after a lovely individual effort from Rafa Leão pic.twitter.com/zkstl1pVPy — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 7, 2024

Feb. 18 — Pulisic snaps long goal drought

Milan's been winning and Pulisic piling up the minutes, but the American had waited a month and-a-half for a goal.

That ended in a 10-man 4-2 loss to Monza on Sunday, as Pulisic picked up a goal and an assist.

CHRISTIAN PULISIC GOLAZO TO BRING MILAN LEVEL LATE pic.twitter.com/S5PT1TxxC1 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 18, 2024

Dec. 30 — Pulisic opens scoring versus Sassuolo

Christian Pulisic scores again for Milan!



What a season he is having. pic.twitter.com/tCmS3kH7Cl — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 30, 2023

Dec. 17 — Pulisic assist vs Monza after big Champions League week

Definitely a nice finish to a great week at Milan.

It took six appearances versus Newcastle for Pulisic to get on the score sheet, but it was worth the wait.

Pulisic snapped home the equalizer as AC Milan came back to beat Newcastle at midweek and claim their Champions League group's Europa League place.

He got an assist on Sunday versus Monza in Serie A, but watch the video highlight for Tijjani Reijnders incredible goal more than Pulisic's helper. What a dribble from the Dutchman.

"Like a hot knife through butter" ‍



Tijjani Reijnders scores the fastest goal for Milan this season, just the start Pioli wanted. pic.twitter.com/6RKU4kOLBc — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 17, 2023

Dec. 9 — Pulisic assists Jovic equalizer

AC Milan fell 3-2 to Atalanta on Saturday thanks to a Luis Muriel goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

And that robbed Christian Pulisic of hero status, as his swept pass into the box to make it 2-2 was fit for three players to finish.

Luka Jovic was the one to bundle the ball over the line, giving Pulisic three assists to go with five goals this season.

He's already played 200 more minutes this season than he did his final campaign with Chelsea.

Christian Pulisic's ball finds Luka Jović!



Milan are back in this one. pic.twitter.com/idqYKUNWkg — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 9, 2023

Dec. 2 -- Pulisic scores after absurd first touch

Many players will go their entire careers without producing a highlight as good as this one.

Christian Pulisic is back on the Serie A score sheet this week in outstanding fashion, showing pace, power, and technique en route to his fifth goal of the season.

Note the sensational control of Mike Maignan's loooong ball, and Pulisic never loses sight of his best option to get the ball over the line.

Mike Maignan finds Christian Pulisic and the American doubles Milan's lead! pic.twitter.com/Q43DtNAPgn — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 2, 2023

Nov. 7 — Pulisic goes deep versus PSG, suffers injury

Given he missed the weekend through injury, it's surprising that Christian Pulisic went 89 minutes against Paris Saint-Germain.

What's not surprising — maybe to everyone but Stefano Pioli — is that Pulisic pulled up with a hamstring injury in that 89th minute.

Pulisic was very good in the game, and it would be a shame if his strong season is short-circuited by some lost man management focus.

The 25-year-old had two shot attempts, had 45 touches, and completed both of his dribbles. Pulisic made five recoveries and won seven-of-nine duels.

A report from our partners Sky Italia states that Pulisic is 'day-to-day' and suffered muscle fatigue, as it seems like he could feature against Lecce this weekend and should be fine to play in the upcoming international break for the USMNT as they face Trinidad and Tobago in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals.

Oct. 29 — Pulisic assists Giroud (again), but comes off as precaution (video)

This weekend saw another great performance from Pulisic, but the 24-year-old came off at halftime despite an assist in what manager Stefano Pioli described as a precautionary move.

“Pulisic felt a twinge in the adductor and it was not worth the risk there, even if he was having a great game,” Pioli said.

PULISIC ASSIST TO GIROUD. JUST AS CHELSEA DREW IT UP.pic.twitter.com/nEi10ZygSK — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) October 29, 2023

Oct. 8 — Super sub Pulisic nabs game-winning goal off Yunus Musah assist (video)

What a moment for Christian Pulisic!

The 24-year-old came off the bench at halftime and had to work for his moment on Saturday, but boy was it worth it.

Milan beat Genoa 1-0 as USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah sent an 87th-minute cross to the heart of the box, and Pulisic did the rest.

Pulisic takes the ball down, turns, and bounces a hard shot past Josep Martinez to secure his lead atop Milan's scoring leaders and another three points for the Rossoneri.

Milan takes a two-point table lead into the break before a big match against Juventus, who has a couple of Americans itself if you haven't heard...

YUNUS MUSAH CHRISTIAN PULISIC



A USMNT LINK-UP TO GIVE MILAN THE LEAD. pic.twitter.com/U3ACK7aSvk — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 7, 2023

Sept. 30 — Half-volley goal leads win in terrific two-start week

Christian Pulisic had himself a week as he prepares for what's sure to be a super emotional trip back to Borussia Dortmund.

Pulisic set up the third goal of AC Milan's 3-1 comeback win at Cagliari at midweek, and made another start Saturday.

This time, he was there early for the Rossoneri, turning a half volley home to open the scoring in a 2-0 win over Lazio.

Pulisic is on pace to obliterate his poor production totals from two rough seasons at Chelsea. It's so good to see, innit?

CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS AT IT AGAIN!



The #USMNT winger volleys home to send the San Siro into a frenzy! pic.twitter.com/5c7KfC7PeV — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 30, 2023

Sept. 23 — Eighty minutes for Christian Pulisic as Milan gets a win

AC Milan's back in the win column following a Milan derby loss and Champions League draw versus Newcastle.

The bump doesn't turn into a skid thanks to Rafael Leao's eighth-minute goal, as Christian Pulisic and USMNT teammate Yunus Musah start for the Rossoneri.

Musah went the full 90 and did well on the right, but this is the Pulisic tracker so here's what you got from the American star:

- one shot

- 20-of-26 passing (77%)

- 0.12 xG+xA

- 42 touches

- five passes into the final third

- one interception

- four recoveries

- 5-of-11 on duels

- two fouls

- two fouls drawn

Decent day's work and three points.

Sept. 19 — Pulisic comes off bench in dominant draw vs Newcastle

Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze traded roles on Tuesday, as the former came on for the latter in AC Milan's 0-0 draw with Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League.

Pulisic entered in the 61st minute and wound up with 17 touches over his 29 minutes, taking two shots to register a 0.10 xG and 0.01 xA for his shift.

Both of his shot attempts were blocked by Magpies defenders. He took a corner, made two recoveries, and committed one foul.

AC Milan v Newcastle United FC: Group F - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Sept. 16 — AC Milan dominated in Derby della Madonnina

There was bad news all-around for AC Milan on Saturday, as the Rossoneri were run out of the San Siro by Inter Milan.

Christian Pulisic would've been peeved to exit in the 56th minute with Milan down 2-0, but might've felt alright as Rafael Leao brought the 'visitors' within a goal two minutes later.

But Milan had the rug ripped out from it as Inter scored thrice more in a blowout win (USMNT man Yunus Musah entered in the 86th minute for Milan).

Pulisic completed 23-of-25 passes and committed two fouls, drawing one on 32 touches in a quiet display. Next up is Newcastle in Champions League play at the San Siro on Tuesday.

August 26 — Pulisic scores first home Serie A goal, second in two games

CHRISTIAN PULISIC SCORES IN BACK-TO-BACK SERIE A GAMES.



The San Siro loves their new signing. pic.twitter.com/TBVVDr6uZR — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 26, 2023

August 21 — Pulisic opens Serie A account against Bologna (video)

Christian Pulisic involved in AC Milan's first two Serie A goals of the season, scoring the second of the affair.

Christian Pulisic ➡️ Tijjani Reijnders ➡️ Olivier Giroud



Milan open their 2023-24 account in style. pic.twitter.com/FptNoHiICb — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 21, 2023