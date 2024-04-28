Chiefs TE Jared Wiley ‘confident’ in his ability to produce in red zone

The Kansas City Chiefs are reinforcing their tight end room with a promising offensive weapon in fourth-round draft pick Jared Wiley. The former TCU standout is potentially the missing piece in solving the Chiefs’ issues in the red zone, especially when Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce is not available.

Wiley spoke with reporters via Zoom shortly after he was drafted and didn’t take long to share his thoughts on his role in the offense.

“Yeah, I’m really confident in myself, especially in the red zone. I felt like that was a spot this past year where I really made my money, so to speak,” said Wiley. “I try to take advantage of every opportunity that presents itself, especially down there in the red zone. I’m excited for an opportunity like that and I’m definitely going to make the most of it.”

The Chiefs signed Irv Smith Jr. at the start of free agency after the departure of Jody Fortson to the Miami Dolphins. Noah Gray is currently slotted as the second tight end, but head coach Andy Reid often features many different sets, as Wiley has witnessed from afar over the years.

“I would say that if you ask anybody and they say that they don’t watch the Chiefs, I would say that they’re lying to you,” Wiley explained. “You know they’re a super explosive offense. They’re really fun to watch, a big play offense, and like I said earlier (they have) the best quarterback in the NFL (Patrick Mahomes), some of the best receivers in the NFL, the best tight end in the NFL (Travis Kelce). Just watching their offense and how they operate and how they move, it’s so exciting to watch week in and week out, and I’m really excited to be able to get to be a part of that.”

The defending champions, who have struggled at various points throughout the season, will welcome an increase in red zone production. Wiley had eight touchdowns in his last season at TCU, so he knows how to get into the endzone.

