Chiefs alum J.J. Birden sees similarities between Patrick Mahomes, Joe Montana

The Kansas City Chiefs’ success over the past few seasons has everyone calling the franchise a dynasty. Past players realize the team’s greatness and are hopeful for more in the future while recognizing familiar traits from their tenure.

Former Chiefs wide receiver J.J. Birden was a teammate of NFL legend Joe Montana during his time in Kansas City. Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. spoke to Birden about adjusting his game alongside a football icon and seeing similarities in Patrick Mahomes’ leadership.

“Yeah, playing with Joe (Montana) was something special because here, you’re getting the opportunity to play with one of the best,” Birden explained. “When he joined Kansas City, he was in his 15th year, already winning four Super Bowls and achieving all these accolades. But I’ve always considered myself a learner. Right away, I think, like, ‘Okay, success leaves clues, what can I learn from one of the greatest?’ I certainly did.

“I think what impressed me the most about Joe was that he came in with an attitude like, ‘Okay, how can I make the Chiefs players and organization better?’ That’s what leaders do. They lead from the front. Joe came in, studied like a rookie, prepared like a veteran, led like a pro, and lifted us up.”

Montana’s time in Kansas City was brief but did have some success in the 1990s, while Birden explained that the same winning attitude and leadership is already present in Mahomes’ era.

“That’s what I see in Patrick Mahomes,” Birden continued. “Even at a younger stage in his career, he is a leader, and leaders lead from the front, and they make everybody else better. It gets me excited to see Hollywood Brown, you know, and obviously worthy and everybody else, because Patrick will play a role in making those guys better because they will see they need to step up their game because when Joe started throwing me curl routes and cut comebacks and goals, I realized that I got to be quicker at on my break, I got to be better on top on the schemes and stuff. It just made me better as a player.”

Mahomes’s greatness on the field influences his teammates, especially his wide receivers, making them want to work harder. Birden was motivated more with Montana at quarterback following his great seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

“I wanted to play at my best. Joe Montana is used to playing with guys like Jerry Rice and John Taylor; they are Hall of Fame as far as Rice. Taylor, maybe [will be] one day,” Birden said. “So, when Joe came in, I wanted to make sure he didn’t feel a drop-off. There was a little bit of pressure. But at the same time, I was motivated to work harder to work more on my routes and catching the ball. I studied film more and was more prepared for the game.”

The Chiefs led the league in dropped passes last season, drawing criticism from spectators throughout their Super Bowl run. Birden believes the receivers’ room will rebound and be more diligent for their quarterback in 2024.

Said Birden:

“There’s a balancing act for players like the Chiefs wide receivers. Yes, you want to play better because you’re playing with Mahomes. But that should motivate you to spend more time mastering the basics and fundamentals and not being overconfident so that you and Mahomes will be on the same page when you go into the game. You get out there and do your job.”

J.J. Birden is a motivational keynote speaker; check his official website for more information.

