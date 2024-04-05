Chicago White Sox DH Eloy Jiménez says he’s making progress as he works back from injury: ‘I’m going to be here for my team’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eloy Jiménez said he is feeling “way better” as he works his way back from left adductor soreness.

The designated hitter provided an injury update before Thursday’s game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. He was not in the starting lineup, though manager Pedro Grifol did not rule out using him.

Jiménez wasn’t sure when he’d return to the lineup.

“I’m going to keep working and see how it goes,” he said.

Jiménez did not play in the 10-1 loss Thursday in front of 10,863. The Royals scored eight runs in the seventh, taking advantage of three walks and one error in the inning. MJ Melendez hit a two-run homer in the frame as the Sox fell to 1-5.

Jiménez last played Sunday. He displayed discomfort running to first after hitting a grounder to third in the sixth inning, eventually exiting the game.

“I just felt something pull, and that’s why I came out of the game,” he said.

He hasn’t played since, and the Sox listed him as day to day. Jiménez discussed during spring training the importance of remaining healthy. He played 120 games last season, his most since appearing in 122 as a rookie in 2019. He said the Sunday’s setback was frustrating.

“Right now it’s just move the page and keep going,” he said. “Things are going to happen. Sometimes I want to go home but I don’t want to give up like that. I’m going to keep working. I’m going to be here for my team.

“Remembering all these years with everything that happened, it’s really frustrating. Especially when you’ve been feeling good and you’ve been preparing yourself good and something happens. But at the end of the day, I’m a warrior. I’m going to keep pushing and I’m going to keep working and I’m going to be there.”

Jiménez said he’s never worried about pushing it.

“I’m just asking myself what’s next,” he said. “What are we going to do to get out of it? It’s just keep working. I’ve been working my ass off every single day and I’ve been putting in the work that I need to put.

“Just keep working, we’re working and I know some day it’s going to be another side.”