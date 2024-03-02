Chicago’s Patrick Williams on where Jayson Tatum belongs in the NBA’s 2024 MVP race

While it feels like everyone and their mother has an opinion on the finer grained details of the NBA’s race for the 2024 Kia Most Valuable Player award, for some, the field is so good that narrowing down a list of the top five players in it can be quite a tough job.

You can count Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams in that camp, who made a point of stressing how high the level of play is this season one has to choose prospective candidates from. Speaking to the Celtics Wire after a gala introducing his new foundation, Williams opened up about how he sees the MVP race this season, and star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum’s place in it.

“I think so many people are playing well now.,” prefaced Williams.

Chicago's Patrick Williams on using his platform for good, his recovery, and the Bulls' season to come https://t.co/RFoEhBxlZq pic.twitter.com/A0cFy5B5k6 — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) March 2, 2024

“Jayson Tatum is definitely on that list,” added the Bulls forward. “I don’t know if I can break it down to five, just because so many are playing well.”

“Obviously, the rule change (for games needed to be played to qualify) helps me narrow it down a little more. But Tatum is on that list, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he wins it.”

He also is taking the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chet Holmgren over Victor Wembanyama for a reason that may explain why he has Tatum in the mix for MVP.

Celtics' Jayson Tatum making MVP case with 'outlandish effort' in blowout win vs. Mavs https://t.co/gXFPQdfIUO pic.twitter.com/SIeYbCW2Vk — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) March 2, 2024

“I think I like to reward winning, said Williams, alluding to Holmgren. I’m not saying he’s the best, I just think winning should set the rules.”

The Celtics are currently the owners of the NBA’s best record, with an eight-game lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.

If the Bulls forward was being diplomatic with other friends also in the race, we may have a pretty solid clue about the most important element of that race from Williams point of view.

New ep of Celtics Lab on YouTube, via @CelticsCLNS ☘️🧪📺 The 10 biggest questions facing the Celtics with special guest @jakeissenberg Sponsored by: @PrizePicks https://t.co/3tPP4cDKhZ — Celtics Lab Podcast (@CelticsLab) February 28, 2024

