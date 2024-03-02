Celtics’ Jayson Tatum making MVP case with ‘outlandish effort’ in blowout win vs. Mavs

The Boston Celtics showed they are the best team in the NBA right now once again with an emphatic win over one of the hottest teams in the NBA. The Dallas Mavericks, who had previously won eight of their last 10 games in a very good Western Conference race, saw themselves get blown out by Boston to the tune of 138-110 at TD Garden on Friday night.

Even with a 37-point explosion from superstar Dallas wing Luka Doncic, the Celtics had the game in hand almost from tip to buzzer. With the win, the Celtics cemented an unreal 8-game lead over their next-nearest ball club in the East, the surging Cleveland Cavaliers.

NBC Sports Boston’s Eddie House joined Amina Smith postgame with Abby Chin catching up with star Boston forward Jaylen Brown as well in their most recent episode of “Celtics Postgame Live”.

