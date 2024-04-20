Chicago Bulls’ playoff dreams shattered in embarrassing loss to Miami Heat

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the best clutch teams in the NBA in the 2023-24 season. But when their final play-in game was drawing to a close, the Miami Heat had ballooned a lead with a massive run in the game’s third quarter that the Bulls never managed to respond to.

Chicago’s season would end in a 112-91 loss to the Heat, who managed the win even without star forward Jimmy Butler, who was sidelined with an MCL injury that will likely have him out for several weeks. The Bulls have had awful luck this season, and some of that luck has been made by the lack of moves made by the team’s front office.

Rather than load up with some help at the NBA’s 2024 trade deadline, the Bulls stood pat despite having two key backcourt players out injured.

The season ended as it went — poorly executed, and disappointing for the fans. The hosts of the “CHGO Bulls Postgame” podcast weighed in on the end of Chicago’s season. Check it out above.

