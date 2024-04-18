Coby White’s career game helps keep Chicago Bulls’ season alive in play-in win vs. Hawks

While it is certainly possible that the Chicago Bulls could have come out on top in their 131-116 win over the Atlanta Hawks at United Center this past Wednesday (April 17) without the career game from Bulls guard Coby White, it certainly would not have been as emphatic of a win.

White had one of his best all-around tilts at the NBA level to date, scoring a career-high 42 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals in 43 minutes of floor time. The North Carolina alum shot a sizzling 15-of-21 from the floor overall, 3-of-7 from deep, and a near-perfect 9-of-10 from the charity stripe with no fouls and just 3 turnovers.

“It was a dope moment for that to happen,” said White postgame via the AP. “I’m thankful for the fans. It felt like a playoff vibe. The place was rocking tonight.”

The folks behind the “Bulls Central” YouTube channel took a moment to break down White’s big game in context for what he will need to do to help keep Chicago’s season alive in a recent video. Check it out above!

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire