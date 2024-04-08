Chepe Mariscal wants rematch with Bryce Mitchell at The Sphere after UFC Fight Night 240 win

LAS VEGAS – Chepe Mariscal beat Morgan Charriere with a split decision Saturday on the main card at UFC Fight Night 240 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Mariscal, who called out Bryce Mitchell, who beat him under the V3 Fights banner nearly seven years ago.

Chepe Mariscal def. Morgan Charriere

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 06: (L-R) Chepe Mariscal kicks Morgan Charriere of France in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Result: Chepe Mariscal def. Morgan Charriere via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

Updated records: Mariscal (16-6 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Charriere (19-10-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Key stats: Mariscal won for the sixth straight time.

Mariscal on the fight's key moment

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 06: (L-R) Morgan Charriere of France punches Chepe Mariscal in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“I just let loose (in Round 3). I don’t really look at the judges’ scorecards like that. My plan was to go in there and finish him. I know his plan was the same thing. We obviously were a good match and a good fight, but I think I obviously had the upper hand on him.”

Mariscal on living the UFC dream

“To be honest, it’s a dream come true coming into the UFC – a dream since I was a little kid, and I’m still living it. I’m still enjoying it and I’m still in it. I’m just very happy and proud of myself and I’m just ready for the future.”

Mariscal on what he wants next

Bryce Mitchell def. Chepe Mariscal, V3 Fights 60

“There’s a lot of guys, but the one specific ranked guy – I fought him in the regional scene, and I fought him in his hometown, and they gave it to him. I was cool about it. I said, ‘I’ll see you again one day.’ I would like to call out Mr. Bryce Mitchell. I’m that Mexican that deserves to be in that Sphere fight (card in September). I go out there, show exactly what the Mexican fighting style is. We go out there, put on a show and get that win and show the heart.”

To hear more from Mariscal, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

