Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more ahead of battle for European spots

Mauricio Pochettino hosts his former club, Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, with the aim of closing the gap on Newcastle United and Manchester United in the European spots. Chelsea’s task has been made drastically more difficult as Axel Disasi and the departing Thiago Silva are the newest casualties, adding to the now 14-man injury list.

Tottenham are aiming for redemption after a derby day defeat to Arsenal, and a 4-0 battering against Newcastle, has left Ange Postecoglou’s side opening an unwanted gap between themselves and fourth-placed Aston Villa as the race for European football nears its climax.

Neither side was able to stop Arsenal’s title charge in recent weeks, but the two fierce rivals can seriously dampen one another’s league ambitions at Stamford Bridge this evening, as Spurs look for their first away win against Chelsea in six years. Follow live updates from the Premier League match, below and see our Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction here.

Chelsea host Tottenham in the Premier League with kick off at 7.30pm

Spurs hope to close the gap on Aston Villa as they aim to reach the Champions League spots

Three points for Chelsea will put them right in the mix to challenge for Europe

Time is running out for England players, such as Tottenham’s James Maddison and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, to impress manager Gareth Southgate and win a place in his squad for Euro 2024.

England will play Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia in Group C when they begin their quest to win the tournament in Germany this summer.

Southgate’s side topped their qualifying group without defeat and are one of the favourites to lift the trophy in Germany on 14 July, given their recent record in major tournaments and the outstanding form of their attacking players this season including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden.

Cole Palmer is looking to make history

Cole Palmer will be eager to return to Stamford Bridge after his last two outings at home have seen him score seven goals. He bagged a hat-trick as he dragged Chelsea to a last-minute win against Manchester United, and then one-upped himself by scoring four in the next game against Everton. It is unlikely he will get five today, but if he does somehow continue this incredible goalscoring streak, he will join his former teammate Erling Haaland as the only player to score 3 or more goals in three consecutive home games. That isn’t bad company.

Pochettino obviously has emotions in both camps after spending five fruitful years at Tottenham, before a year managing Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi at PSG brought him back to London to as Chelsea’s head coach. His most famous game at Stamford Bridge probably came as Spurs boss, in the Battle of the Bridge eight years ago today.

When asked about the chaotic 2-2 draw, Pochettino said: “It was a derby, we were fighting to win the title and Chelsea were fighting to try and win.

“We were all involved. When you play for the title and play a big team like Chelsea, they want to win. It was normal emotion, fighting on the pitch is not a good example, for both teams.”

The last time Tottenham made the trip to Stamford Bridge it was Antonio Conte’s Spurs facing off against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, the game ended 2-2 and a fierce handshake between the two occurred right at the end. Since then there have been three new managers at Tottenham and four at Chelsea. The north London club seem to be happy with Postecoglou, after Christian Stellini and Ryan Mason’s brief spells in charge, while Pochettino still needs to prove himself to some of the Chelsea fanbase.

The Blues have been wildly inconsistent this season but have had a few big performances against perceived rivals. In the first game between these two London rivals Chelsea ran out 4-1 to hand Ange Postecoglou his first defeat as Spurs manager. It partly derailed Tottenham’s strong opening to the season, but they still remain in contention for the Champions League, while Chelsea are focussed on getting into any European competition right now.

The time has eventually come, Thiago Silva’s Chelsea chapter is soon to close, albeit three years later than expected.

A one-year contract was all that was signed when he arrived in west London in 2020, after an eight-year spell at PSG, but as he called time on his Chelsea career on Monday, he will leave a huge void.

The relatively inexperienced Frank Lampard was the manager who bought him in, but he entered a dressing room filled with leaders and accomplished professionals. Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Olivier Giroud were all part of the Blues squad then - compared to now, where he is the only outfield player over 30.

Age isn’t the only qualification for experience, but throughout Silva’s career he has managed to galvanise his teammates while also speaking out against problems or injustices.

In Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday, Silva delivered a team talk at half-time that inspired his team to fight back from 2-0 down at Villa Park, and once the Brazilian veteran leaves it is difficult to see who at the club might be able to offer a similar role.

Good afternoon!

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this evening’s Premier League action as Chelsea host Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.

This anticipated contest should provide plenty of excitement as well as potentially season-defining consequences for both clubs who are targeting a positive end to the season.

For Chelsea, currently ninth in the table, a victory would send them within three points of Manchester United in sixth and give them a realistic chance of qualifying for one of the European competitions next year despite a topsy-turvy campaign.

Spurs have loftier ambitions and are hoping to secure the final Champions League spot. Aston Villa currently sit in fourth, seven points ahead of Tottenham, but Ange Postecoglou’s men have two games in hand on the Villa and must win both if they hope to make a late charge for Europe’s top-flight.

We’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates for tonight’s game throughout the afternoon so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 7.30pm.