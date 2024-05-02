Chelsea vs Tottenham player ratings: Nicolas Jackson and Marc Cucurella shine in vital derby win for Blues

(EPA)

Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson scored either side of the break to keep Chelsea hot on the tail of the European spots in the Premier League, with a 2-0 derby win over Tottenham.

It was a tough evening for Ange Postecoglou as his side faced familiar set-piece and VAR nightmares, after two goals from corners against Arsenal on Sunday were followed up by Chalobah heading in from a free-kick and Jackson reacting quickest from Palmer’s rebounded shot.

Marc Cucurella had an important night in his Chelsea career, as the most experienced player on the pitch at 25 years old and along with stifling Spurs attacks was composed in his new midfield role.

Chelsea are now four points off sixth-placed Manchester United, while Spurs sit comfortably in fifth but also seven points adrift of the Champions League spots with four games remaining.

Here are how the players rated at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Djordje Petrovic, 6 - The Serbian didn’t have to make too many saves despite Spurs’ increased hold on the ball after the break. Hojbjerg forced him to clamber across to collect a shot from distance, and he got down to collect some crosses, but a solid performance.

Alfie Gilchrist, 6 - He was up against Son and at times was a bit slow to close down giving a couple of free-kicks away, but was a reliable defender in an incredible young backline.

Trevoh Chalobah, 7 - Chalobah scored the opening goal, benefitting from some poor Tottenham defending from the set piece. At the other end, he was robust and managed Spurs’ attacks well, including a vital block on Sarr’s shot just before the break.

Benoit Badiashile, 6 - The quietest of the back four tonight, but he didn’t have too much to do as Tottenham were limp in front of goal.

Marc Cucurella, 7 - Floating into midfield when Chelsea had the ball, he was a creative threat and looked really comfortable centrally. He was also vital in Chalobah’s goal just blocking Johnson’s path. He was also relentless defensively blocking cross and chucking himself at the ball.

Moises Caicedo, 6 - He was getting Chelsea ticking throughout the match, snapping into some challenges, with a clamping on Maddison towards the end of the game a notable one. He protected the backline well and wasn’t afraid to go forward when given the opportunity.

Conor Gallagher, 6 - He was greeted onto the pitch by a banner that shows the appreciation Chelsea fans have for him. He wasn’t the goalscoring hero like was he was against Villa, but an industrious performance was just as important to keep Spurs at bay.

Cole Palmer, 6 - Even when he is marshalled and hushed he can break through and produce a moment of magic. He was vital in the second goal, clipping the crossbar with his free-kick with the rebound converted by Jackson. He linked up well with others but not the star tonight.

Noni Madueke, 6 - Madueke was trying and at points prevailed, he had a couple of shots that had Vicario worried, and supported Gilchrist at times defensively. The performance obviously pleased his manager as he got a huge hug and a couple of kisses from Pochettino at the end.

Mykhailo Mudryk, 6 - The Ukrainian was busy throughout the first half playing in Jackson in the opening minutes but really tailed off in the second. The story of his Chelsea career to date.

Nicolas Jackson, 7 - He had a tough evening up against Micky van de Ven and Christian Romero, but proved his worth with an incredibly-well taken goal to give Chelsea security in the game. It was a much-needed performance from Jackson who has had his critics in the past three games.

Substitutes

Cesare Casadei, 5 - Was one of the more senior players on the bench at 21 years old, didn’t have much to do when he came on.

Josh Acheampong, n/a - Made his Chelsea debut three days before his 18th birthday, so not a bad early present.

Jimi Tauriainen, n/a - Came on in 94th minute.

Tottenham

Guglielmo Vicario, 6 - Much like Petrovic he didn’t have too much to do but when he did he was picking the ball out the back of the net. He saw a looping header go over him for the first, and then was nowhere to be seen for Jackson’s goal after scrambling across to stop Palmer’s shot.

Pedro Porro, 5 - He probably should have had an assist in the first half for Romero, but was quiet bar the odd set-piece.

Cristian Romero, 6 - He had a great chance to level the score midway through the first period, but he flashed his header wide. It was his only real involvement of note in the game, but he had a solid defensive display.

Micky van de Ven, 6 - Van de Ven was one of the only ones to show real urgency after the break, trying to go forward whenever possible, but in the end couldn’t help his team produce a clinical moment in the final third. But they didn’t sign him for that.

Emerson Royal, 6 - He was strong defensively and had a good battle against Madueke in the game. He was also inches away from converting Johnson’s cross, but was a tad too slow.

Yves Bissouma, 5 - In the first half, he didn’t venture too far away from Palmer, which may have resulted in why Spurs struggled to gain control of the game, but he was substituted early and there was more impetus with the replacements.

Pape Matar Sarr, 5 - Much like his midfield partner, he had little influence on the game, and there was an clear improvement when he was subbed off.

Dejan Kulusevski, 5 - Another one of the Spurs players who couldn’t get a hold on the game. He had no notably moment in the game as Spurs suffered a difficult evening.

Brennan Johnson, 6 - Johnson was the best Spurs player on the pitch in the first half, finding space when Cucurella ventured into the midfield. He had a couple of opportunities to set up his teammates but they struggled to convert his passes.

Son Heung-min, 5 - Son was rarely found in a position where he could cause damage in and struggled to cause the problems we are so used to seeing from him.

Richarlison, 5 - He has had a much improved second season, but this performance was reminiscent of his maiden campaign in Spurs. He struggled to hold the ball up and let the Chelsea centre-backs dominate him.

Substitutes:

James Maddison, 5 - He was more effective than Sarr, and attempted a couple of shots but that all flew over the bar. He has really struggled in recent weeks, and it has seen Spurs also dip in form.

Rodrigo Bentancur, 6 - One of the few players who tried to shoot and although they were tame efforts increased the tempo of the player slightly. Only just though.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 5 - He was one of the three subs that Postecoglou made to get them back into the game, but it didn’t really work with the Danish midfielder the least impactful of the trio.

Bryan Gil, 4 - Ineffective, weak and slow. Struggled to get to terms with the game and it passed by him completely.

Giovani Lo Celso, n/a - he had a shot in his little cameo.