Spurs: Postecoglou slams VAR after 3-2 derby loss: 'I don't celebrate goals any more'

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou was left frustrated by VAR after their defeat against Arsenal damaged their hopes of a top-four finish on Sunday, 28 April.

Dejan Kulusevski's penalty shout was waved away before the Gunners broke and Havertz fed Saka to double the lead.

A VAR intervention was needed to award Spurs' second-half spot-kick after Declan Rice kicked Ben Davies.

Postecoglou said: "Games are not refereed in the stadium anymore. They are refereed somewhere else and no one will convince me otherwise.

"That’s why I don’t celebrate goals anymore. I wait for somebody down the road."