Charlie Woods shoots 81, doesn’t advance from U.S. Open local qualifying in Florida

Charlie Woods is going to have to wait to play in the U.S. Open.

The 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods played Thursday in local qualifying for the United States Golf Association’s national championship, set for June 13-16 at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina. Charlie played at The Legacy Golf & Tennis Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, and he shot 9-over 81.

Charlie’s round featured a bogey on his opening hole, the par-4 first. He then doubled the par-5 second. A pair of pars followed before his lone birdie on the front, but another double the next hole, the par-4 sixth, had him turn in 4-over 40.

On the back nine, he had another double, three bogeys and five pars for a 41.

Only the top-five placers and two alternates will advance out of local qualifying.

Earlier this year, Charlie played in a pre-qualifier for the PGA Tour’s Cognizant Classic, shooting 86 and failing to advance. A couple weeks ago, Charlie was seen with dad on the range at the Masters helping him with a swing drill.

Charlie was a part of his high school’s state championship-winning golf team in the fall, and he received his rings last month.

With his appearance in the PGA Tour pre-qualifier and U.S. Open local qualifying, it shouldn’t be surprising to see the young Woods attempt to qualify for the U.S. Junior Amateur at Oakland Hills or the U.S. Amateur at Hazeltine later this summer. His dad won both events three times.

