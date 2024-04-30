Chargers pick up fifth-year option on Rashawn Slater

As expected, the Chargers officially picked up the fifth-year option on Rashawn Slater on Monday. It keeps him under contract through the 2025 season.

LA will now have their two bookend tackles with new draft pick Joe Alt playing opposite Slater. HC Jim Harbaugh called the offensive line the “tip of the spear” in regards to the Alt pick. In the same press conference, he did say Slater was “locked in” at left tackle.

Slater will also be extension eligible this offseason. Hortiz was asked about a potential deal getting done prior to the draft. With the transition from Baltimore and the draf taking precedent, it seems like LA will now be able to get into any potential contract extensions and/or free agent signings. It stands to reason that Slater will be a part of those plans.

The Chargers’ left tackle didn’t miss a beat from where he left off in the 2021 season. Slater missed most of 2022 with a torn bicep that cause him to miss nearly the entirety of the season. The former Northwestern product actually topped out a career high PFF pass blocking grade of 84.7 last year.

LA will need to figure out the plan on the interior, but Alt and Slater represent a stable foundation for years to come.

