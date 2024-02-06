What channel is Oklahoma State basketball vs. Houston on today? Time, odds, TV schedule

The OSU men's basketball team will travel to face No. 5-ranked Houston at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Cowboys (10-12, 2-7 Big 12) and the Cougars (19-3, 6-3 Big 12):

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. Houston start?

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 6

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Fertitta Center in Houston

The Cowboys and Cougars will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 6 p.m. CT.

What channel is OSU vs. Houston basketball on today?

TV: ESPN2 (COX 28/HD 721, Dish 143, DirecTV 209, U-verse 606/HD 1606)

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Oklahoma State vs. Houston basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Feb. 6

Spread: Houston (-19.5)

Over/under: 128.5

Moneyline: N/A

