What channel is NASCAR Talladega qualifying on today? Time, TV schedule, streaming info

The NASCAR Cup Series takes on the Talladega Superspeedway for Sunday's Geico 500 on the 2.66-mile track.

The field will be set by qualifying on Saturday. Kyle Busch won last year's race in the spring, with Ryan Blaney winning in the fall.

But qualifying position means less at Talladega than most places, given the chaotic nature of pack racing.

Here is what you need to know about NASCAR Cup qualifying at Talladega.

What channel is qualifying on today for NASCAR Cup race at Talladega?

Qualifying time: 9:30 a.m. CT Saturday

TV: FS1 | Radio: SiriusXM

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66 mile oval) at Talladega County, Alabama

