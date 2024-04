NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Saturday's race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series takes on Talladega in Saturday's Ag-Pro 300.

This is the third pack-racing event of the season. Austin Hill won the races at Daytona and Atlanta to open the season in February, and the driver of the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet has been the one to beat on drafting tracks.

Hill is on the pole for Saturday's race, with teammate Jesse Love joining him on the front row.

Here's the full starting lineup for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Talladega:

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega schedule

Green Flag Time: Approx. 3 p.m. CT Saturday

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66 mile oval) at Talladega County, Alabama

Length: 113 laps, 300.58 miles

Stages: 25 laps, 25 laps, 63 laps

TV coverage: FOX

Radio: MRN

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Ag-Pro 300 starting lineup

DID NOT QUALIFY: Garrett Smithley, No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 1

1. Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

2. Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Row 2

3. Parker Kligerman, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

4. Cole Custer, No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 3

5. Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

6. Ryan Truex, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 4

7. Chandler Smith, No. 81 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8. Riley Herbst, No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 5

9. Josh Williams, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10. Sheldon Creed, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 6

11. Anthony Alfredo, No. 5 Our Motorsports Chevrolet

12. Patrick Emerling, No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Ford

Row 7

13. Taylor Gray, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Row 8

15. Sam Mayer, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

16. Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 9

17. Joey Gase, No. 35 Joey Gase Motorsports Toyota

18. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Row 10

19. David Starr, No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Chevrolet

20. Kyle Weatherman, No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet

Row 11

21. Parker Retzlaff, No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

22. Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

Row 12

23. Brandon Jones, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

24. Ryan Sieg, No. 39 RSS Racing Ford

Row 13

25. Kyle Sieg, No. 28 RSS Racing Ford

26. Blaine Perkins, No. 29 RSS Racing Ford

Row 14

27. Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

28. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 38 RSS Racing Ford

Row 15

29. Caesar Bacarella, No. 45 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

30. Dawson Cram, No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 16

31. Hailie Deegan, No. 15 AM Racing Ford

32. Jordan Anderson, No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

Row 17

33. Leland Honeyman Jr., No. 42 Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

34. Jeffrey Earnhardt, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

Row 18

35. Jeb Burton, No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

36. Josh Bilicki, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet

Row 19

37. Ryan Ellis, No. 43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

38. Mason Massey, No. 14 SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet

