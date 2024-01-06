What channel is Louisville basketball vs Pitt on today? Time, TV, livestream schedule

Kenny Payne didn't use a short bench as an excuse after his Louisville men's basketball team fell at Virginia in lopsided fashion Wednesday night.

There's a decent chance the Cardinals (5-8, 0-2 ACC) will again be undermanned when they tip off against Pittsburgh (9-5, 0-3) today at the KFC Yum! Center.

Payne on Friday told reporters that senior JJ Traynor (shoulder) and sophomores Tre White (groin) and Emmanuel Okorafor (ankle) remain day to day, saying the next 24 hours were "crucial" in determining whether they'll be able to suit up against the Panthers.

Considering Traynor was listed as questionable Wednesday, and was the only player on the injury report to dress out for Wednesday's loss to the Cavaliers, he has the best odds of seeing the court today.

U of L is also reeling from news surrounding freshman Dennis Evans, who will, indefinitely, "not be medically cleared to compete" due to a medical diagnosis the team will not disclose out of respect for the 7-foot-1 center's privacy.

"I try to have a philosophy of, 'Next man up,'" Payne said. "We're playing very good teams, and, to be honest with you, I need dudes to max out; I need dudes to have special nights to lift their team up — not just to be average."

The Panthers present another tough draw in that head coach Jeff Capel's team is also looking for its first win of conference play and coming off back-to-back losses vs. Syracuse (81-73) and No. 9 North Carolina (70-57). As of Friday afternoon, they were 53rd in Division I and seventh in the ACC on statistician Ken Pomeroy's adjusted efficiency rankings.

Here's what you need to know to follow along from home:

Louisville basketball vs. Pittsburgh start time

The spotlight remains on coach Kenny Payne as U of L hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday.

U of L and Pitt are scheduled to tip off at noon Saturday at the Yum! Center.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh basketball betting odds, score prediction

Louisville’s Mike James and his teammates are searching for their first ACC win of the season.

Betting odds: Louisville is a 7.5-point underdog (-110) on DraftKings, which set the over-under at 145 points (-110).

Score prediction: KenPom gives the Cards a 23% chance of winning and projects a final score of 76-68 in Pitt's favor. Bart Torvik is also forecasting a Panthers victory (82%), with a projected final score of 77-67.

What channel is Louisville vs. Pittsburgh on today?

U of L's Skyy Clark (55) and his teammates are looking for their sixth win of the season.

The game between U of L and Pitt will air on The CW (WBKI-TV). To check your local listings, click here.

Ryan Burr (play-by-play) and Brian Oliver (analyst) will be on the call.

If you don't have cable, you can use streaming services such as Hulu (FREE TRIAL) and YouTube TV (FREE TRIAL).

How to listen to Louisville vs. Pittsburgh on the radio

U of L radio announcer Bob Valvano is scheduled to be the analyst on Saturday's broadcast.

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville).

You can also listen online via GoCards.com.

