What channel is Duke basketball vs. Queens? Time, TV schedule

The Duke Blue Devils basketball team faces the Queens Royals in the final game of 2023.

The 16th-ranked Blue Devils (8-3, 0-1 ACC) host the Royals (6-8) on Saturday (2 p.m., CW Network) at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It’ll be the first meeting between the schools.

Duke is coming off a 78-70 win against then-No. 10 ranked Baylor at Madison Square Garden. The Blue Devils will hit the road for two of their first three ACC games. After hosting Syracuse, Duke travels to Notre Dame and Pitt.

How to watch Duke basketball vs. Queens on TV, live stream

Start time: 2 p.m. ET on Saturday

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham

TV: CW Network

Streaming: FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

Duke vs. Queens will be televised on the CW Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Duke basketball vs. Queens score

Check here for live score updates for Duke vs. Queens.

Duke basketball schedule

Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition) W, 109-64

Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth W, 92-54

Nov. 10: vs. Arizona L, 78-73

Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State W, 74-65

Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell W, 90-60

Nov. 21: vs. La Salle W, 95-66

Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana W, 80-62

Nov. 29: at Arkansas L, 80-75

Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech L, 72-68

Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte W, 80-56

Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra W, 89-68

Dec. 20: vs. Baylor W, 78-70

Dec. 30: vs. Queens (2 p.m., CW Network)

Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse

Jan. 6 at Notre Dame

Jan. 9 at Pitt

Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech

Jan. 20 vs. Pitt

Jan. 23 at Louisville

Jan. 27 vs. Clemson

Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech

Feb. 3 at UNC

Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame

Feb. 10 vs. Boston College

Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest

Feb. 17 at Florida State

Feb. 21 at Miami

Feb. 24 at Wake Forest

Feb. 28 vs. Louisville

March 2 vs. Virginia

March 4 at NC State

March 9 vs. UNC

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

