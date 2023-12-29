What channel is Duke basketball vs. Queens? Time, TV schedule
The Duke Blue Devils basketball team faces the Queens Royals in the final game of 2023.
The 16th-ranked Blue Devils (8-3, 0-1 ACC) host the Royals (6-8) on Saturday (2 p.m., CW Network) at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It’ll be the first meeting between the schools.
Duke is coming off a 78-70 win against then-No. 10 ranked Baylor at Madison Square Garden. The Blue Devils will hit the road for two of their first three ACC games. After hosting Syracuse, Duke travels to Notre Dame and Pitt.
Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.
How to watch Duke basketball vs. Queens on TV, live stream
Start time: 2 p.m. ET on Saturday
Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham
TV: CW Network
Streaming: FUBO (free trial), Sling TV
Duke vs. Queens will be televised on the CW Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Duke basketball vs. Queens score
Duke basketball vs. Queens score
Duke vs. Queens betting odds, spread, over/under
Duke vs. Queens betting odds, spread, over/under
Spread: N/A
Moneyline: N/A
Over/Under: N/A
Duke basketball schedule
Oct. 20: Countdown to Craziness, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1: vs. UNC Pembroke (Exhibition) W, 109-64
Nov. 6: vs. Dartmouth W, 92-54
Nov. 10: vs. Arizona L, 78-73
Nov. 14: vs. Michigan State W, 74-65
Nov. 17: vs. Bucknell W, 90-60
Nov. 21: vs. La Salle W, 95-66
Nov. 24: vs. Southern Indiana W, 80-62
Nov. 29: at Arkansas L, 80-75
Dec. 2 at Georgia Tech L, 72-68
Dec. 9: vs. Charlotte W, 80-56
Dec. 12: vs. Hofstra W, 89-68
Dec. 20: vs. Baylor W, 78-70
Dec. 30: vs. Queens (2 p.m., CW Network)
Jan. 2 vs. Syracuse
Jan. 6 at Notre Dame
Jan. 9 at Pitt
Jan. 13 vs. Georgia Tech
Jan. 20 vs. Pitt
Jan. 23 at Louisville
Jan. 27 vs. Clemson
Jan. 29 at Virginia Tech
Feb. 3 at UNC
Feb. 7 vs. Notre Dame
Feb. 10 vs. Boston College
Feb. 12 vs. Wake Forest
Feb. 17 at Florida State
Feb. 21 at Miami
Feb. 24 at Wake Forest
Feb. 28 vs. Louisville
March 2 vs. Virginia
March 4 at NC State
March 9 vs. UNC
March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.
Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.
