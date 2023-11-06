What channel is Duke basketball vs Dartmouth on today? Time, TV schedule

The Duke Blue Devils basketball team will open the 2023-24 college basketball season against Dartmouth on Monday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. on ACC Network. Coming off a 27-win season and ACC Tournament championship, the second-ranked Blue Devils return four of five starters in Jon Scheyer’s second season as head coach.

Kyle Filipowski, the preseason favorite to win ACC Player of the Year, is among the top returners for Duke. This will be the Blue Devils' first matchup with Dartmouth. Following its game against the Big Green, the Blue Devils host No. 12 Arizona on Friday.

Here’s everything you need to know about Monday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch Duke basketball vs. Dartmouth on TV, live stream

Start time: 9 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 6

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

Duke vs. Dartmouth will be televised on ACC Network with Mike Monaco and Randolph Childress on the call at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Duke vs. Dartmouth betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday, Nov. 5.

Spread: Duke is a 26.5-point underdog

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: 140.5 points

Duke basketball schedule

