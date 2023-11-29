Championship week predictions, including Texas vs Oklahoma State

Championship week begins Friday night as the Washington Huskies take on the Oregon Ducks for a second time. The game kicks off a loaded set of conference championship games.

The Texas Longhorns have the opportunity to win their first Big 12 title in 14 seasons. That accomplishment is significant in its own right. The Longhorns will have a great chance as they face the struggling Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Cowboys limped into the conference title game after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners to set up a title run. After the win, the team lost to UCF by 42 points, struggled against the Houston Cougars and defeated BYU in double overtime.

Let’s predict this weekend’s five Power Five conference title matches starting with Friday’s Pac-12 game.

Oregon vs Washington

Prediction: Washington 38, Oregon 35

Deciding factor: I have favored Oregon throughout the lead up to the rematch, but Washington has the better quarterback and it puts the Huskies over the top on Friday.

Oklahoma State vs Texas

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat (93) and Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Byron Murphy II (90) celebrate a play during the game against Texas Tech at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Prediction: Texas 37, Oklahoma State 17

Deciding factor: Oklahoma State won’t be able to keep up with Texas if the Longhorns can neutralize Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon.

Alabama vs Georgia

Prediction: Georgia 31, Alabama 23

Deciding factor: Georgia’s offensive attack is on a different level this season.

Prediction: Louisville 23, Florida State 21

Deciding factor: Florida State finally faces an offense that makes it pay in a one score game.

Iowa vs Michigan

Prediction: Michigan 24, Iowa 0

Deciding factor: Iowa can’t effectively move on the Michigan defense.

